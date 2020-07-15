Most teams would experience a drop-off if they lost four senior starters at the wide receiver position.

Not the Gators.

Despite the departures of NFL rookies Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain and Josh Hammond, Florida is expected to field another productive WR corps in 2020 with quarterback Kyle Trask and several pass catchers coming back.

“I’m really excited about that group,” SEC Network analyst and former UF receiver Chris Doering told GT. “It’s not often that you lose the four guys they lost who have that kind of contribution and that kind of experience and feel like you’re at the same level or maybe even better than you were the previous year. But that speaks a lot to the talent that’s been stockpiled at the wide receiver spot.”

The top returners are Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney, Florida’s most electric player on offense. He missed six weeks in 2019 with a shoulder injury, but still led the team in yards per catch (19.4 average) and has made some game-changing plays during his two years in Dan Mullen’s offense.

Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy already has his sights set on seniors Grimes and Toney for the all-star game. He expects the breakout WR of the 2021 draft class to be Grimes, who caught 33 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns last season.

In addition to Grimes, Doering is also anticipating big things from Copeland this fall. He hauled in 21 receptions for 273 yards and two TDs as a redshirt freshman.

“I think Jacob Copeland is set to have a huge year. We certainly know about him from how highly he was recruited,” Doering said of Copeland, who chose UF over Alabama. “I’m waiting for Trevon Grimes to become that player that he looks like. We’ve seen flashes of it, but I definitely think this could be the year that he steps up in that role.”