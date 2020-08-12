Chatfield wasn’t the only American Heritage player who had a doll that day. His teammate, four-star defensive tackle Nesta Silvera, decided to stick with his pledge to Miami instead of flipping to Florida. A month earlier, Chatfield bought Chucky for Silvera in hopes of him making the switch. “I got two of them, one for me and one for him,” Chatfield said. “I was hoping he would come with me to Florida, but it is what it is. He made his decision and I’m proud of him regardless.” After the announcement ceremony, a reporter asked Nesta if he realized it was a UF tradition. “I understand that,” Nesta responded. “I’m starting it as a Hurricane tradition. I ain’t worried about the Gators no more. ... It’s mine now.” Nesta isn’t the first recruit to try and start a Chucky trend at another school. The nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2015, Byron Cowart, bought himself a doll because of Easley and Fowler, but then signed with Auburn over Florida and brought it to the Plains. “I’ve seen kids from other schools trying to use it,” Easley said. “It’s kind of crazy to me, but it is what it is. I didn’t know it would get like this.”

Chatfield never asked Nesta for the doll back and said he didn’t discourage him from taking it to Miami. He understands why players such as him and Cowart like Chucky. As Oscar Wilde once said, imitation is the highest form of flattery. “When people see something dope, everybody is going to want to copycat,” Chatfield said. “I don’t mind. We’re all young players and we’re always trying to find a spark. “But at the end of the day, everybody knows it’s a Florida thing. When a recruit brings that doll out, you already know where they’re going.” Chatfield started that trend in 2018 and three more prospects continued it in the 2019 class. Lakeland teammates Lloyd Summerall and Keon Zipperer committed with Chucky during the early signing period, as did Rivals100 member Khris Bogle when he flipped from Alabama to Florida on signing day. Summerall and Zipperer were inspired by Chatfield’s doll. “I remember they came to Florida and I was hanging out with them on their visit,” Chatfield said. “They saw the Chucky doll and were like, ‘Bro that’s hard! I need one!’ They both were saying that. “And I was like, ‘Don’t worry. If you come here, you’ll get it.’ And when Lloyd and Zip announced, they both committed with the Chucky doll. It was crazy how that happened.” Like Easley, Summerall was a fan of the Child’s Play movies before Chucky became associated with Gators football. He also knew about the history with Fowler and wanted to keep the tradition going at UF, especially after seeing Chatfield’s doll.

Lloyd Summerall (left) and Keon Zipperer (right) committed to the Gators on ESPN with Chucky dolls. (Alex Shepherd Photography)