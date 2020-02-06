National Signing Day on Feb. 5 provided plenty of surprise decisions, with a couple of them pertaining to the Florida Gators. Dan Mullen's staff was confident about Avantae Williams, a top-40 overall senior in the nation, but they were ultimately beat out by Miami for his services. Not a GT member? Sign up for HERE to become a monthly subscriber and get two months free by using code "NSD3for1" — OR — become an annual subscriber to receive a $49.50 gift code at the Rivals Fan Shop by clicking on this LINK and using code "Annual50." The program did miss on several other targets, yet they were able to close the day out on a high note by signing four-star pass rusher Princely Umanmielen. With all that being said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at Florida's key wins in the 2020 cycle, their misses and a grade for each position group on offense and defense.

Key misses during Early Signing Period and on National Signing Day

Positive takeaways from Florida's 2020 class

There were definitely some misses that will leave a bad taste in the mouths of UF fans, but not all was bad with how the team ultimately finished. For one, Florida is one of just eight programs to have signed multiple Rivals five-star prospects in this cycle. Mullen's staff sort of evaluated themselves into this accomplishment as Derek Wingo was the No. 150 player overall when he committed in June, and Gervon Dexter wasn't even in the Rivals250 when he committed on Nov. 3, 2018. Another reason for the Gators to be satisfied with how this cycle ultimately turned out is that their most recent positional coaching hires have paid off well for them. Defensive line coach David Turner looks the part of a professor at the school, but he recruited at a high level in his first year on the staff. Turner helped put together a d-line class that features Jalen Lee, Johnnie Brown, Lamar Goods and Umanmielen. He was also instrumental in keeping Dexter on board as the Georgia Bulldogs were making a strong push to flip him during his commitment to the Gators. The other crucial hire that Mullen's program made last year was bringing back Torrian Gray. The cornerbacks coach assisted in landing Lone Star State targets Avery Helm and Jahari Rogers, along with 'BUCK' prospect Antwaun Powell as he is the area recruiter in Virginia. The final point I'll touch on in this section is that Florida is starting to establish a dominant presence in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Although it would've been preferable to land some of these players coming out of high school, the Gators are taking full advantage of the portal. They have added nearly a handful of players via transfers who were five-stars on Rivals when they initially signed their LOIs: Brenton Cox, Justin Shorter, Lorenzo Lingard and Trevon Grimes. In the past five weeks alone, Lingard and Shorter rewarded them with commitments, which somewhat makes up for the misses they suffered with a few of their 2020 targets. It still remains to be seen how things will turn out with the transfers they have added recently, but UF has certainly made themselves a destination for players seeking a change in scenery.

Grading how well the Gators did at each position group

Offense:

Offensive line: I'll reward the Gators with a B when it comes to their recruiting along the offensive line in this cycle. This is mainly due to the fact that Florida was in hot pursuit of players like Marcus Dumervil and Sedrick Van Pran, but were unable to attract them to Gainesville. Dumervil is a product of the Sunshine State, took multiple trips to the Swamp — including one for an official visit — and is even teammates with a couple of future Gators: Wingo and Tyreak Sapp. Although LSU became a powerhouse this past season, he is the type of player that UF needs to keep in the state in order to fix their woes in the trenches. As for Van Pran, I won't deduct too many points from John Hevesy and the rest of the staff for missing out on him. Van Pran visited UF just one time, which was the weekend before he signed, so there wasn't a huge expectation that they would flip the Georgia commit. Florida did end up with a decent OL class that features Gerald Mincey, Joshua Braun, Issiah Walker and Richie Leonard. There is certainly some potential here but, for the second straight cycle, they did not sign an offensive lineman who was in the Rivals250.

Quarterback: Not much to say here that hasn't already been said before. Florida gets a B+ for signing Anthony Richardson, who is an early enrollee and has already participated in multiple practices with the Gators. UF gets credit here as he is the sixth-ranked dual threat quarterback in the nation. It is important to note, however, that Richardson is from Gainesville and him winding up at another school was unlikely from the moment he received an offer from Florida. I'll also point out that it was Mullen and company's initial goal at one time to sign both Richardson and Carson Beck in this class. My process of assigning grades takes into account a miss like this, even though I do believe that Richardson will ultimately be the better player at the next level. Running Back: Following Early Signing Period, I gave Florida an F for their recruiting at running back, and deservingly so as they did not sign a player at the position during ESP. With the addition of Lingard, this grade will be elevated to a C- just because of the potential that the former Miami Hurricane had coming out of high school. Lingard was the second-ranked RB on Rivals, possesses blazing speed and, if he's not dealing with any lingering effects from a knee injury suffered in his first season in Coral Gables, could be a crucial asset for the Gators this season. Despite Lingard being a solid pickup in the portal, there were just too many misses in the backfield to ignore in this cycle. Here were the notable targets on UF's radar who chose to go elsewhere: Demarkcus Bowman, Henry Parrish, E.J. Smith, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jo'Quavious Marks. Unless five-star prospect Zachary Evans chooses Florida over Ole Miss and Tennessee, the Gators will have yet another disappointing finish at running back. Wide Receiver: For right now, I'll give UF a B+ for their wide receiver recruiting in this cycle, but that could turn into an A- depending on the status of Leonard Manuel. Florida made up for missing out on Kentron Poitier, Malik Heath and Sam Brown during ESP by adding both Henderson and Shorter the following month. With Ja'Quavion Fraziars set to arrive in May, the Gators will have at least three incoming pass catchers who check in at 6-foot-4. Manuel measures in at 6-foot-5, so he would be another tall presence for UF's receiving corps. The Gators will lose four wideouts from last year — Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond, Tyrie Cleveland and Van Jefferson — but did a good job of signing several players who will contribute down the line. We'll keep monitoring what is going on with Manuel, who intends on signing in April after electing not to make things official on NSD. Tight End: Florida certainly likes who they have in 2020 signee Jonathan Odom as he blocks like an offensive lineman, but is also a reliable pass catcher and a touchdown threat whenever his team is in the red zone. With the success of Kyle Pitts this past season, it's no surprise that UF was also pursuing another tight end who can impact the offense in a similar way that Pitts did in 2019. The Gators struck out on five-star TE Darnell Washington in December, but had their eyes set on top-20 ATH Dee Beckwith this go around. Florida had reason to be confident about their pursuit of Beckwith as he consistently maintained that the program was at the top of his recruitment and they were the staff recruiting him the hardest. Ultimately, however, Beckwith winded up joining forces with the Tennessee Volunteers, which rewarded him with the first offer in his recruitment. The departure of Larry Scott certainly lowered UF's chances, but Tennessee was definitely a school he was always giving a strong look at and was high on his radar before the Gators even became an option for him. I'll give the program a C- here for reeling in Odom and striking out on the aforementioned targets.

