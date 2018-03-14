After Florida’s 19-17 home loss against Texas A&M last season, Jeremiah Payton had a couple of interesting things to say about the school he had traveled to see play.

The four-star wide out from Jacksonville (Fla.) said he wanted to see what Matt Corral, a Gators commit at the time, could do for the program. He also reiterated that he “grew up loving Florida” and that it was a dream come true for him to be recruited by the Gators.

Fast-forward five months and Corral is enrolled at Ole Miss, Florida’s coaching staff has completely turned over and Payton is a verbal commit to the University of Miami. So, what went wrong for Florida? In Payton’s eyes, it was his rapport with the Hurricanes' coaching staff, who he has been talking to since he was 14, and the good feeling he got from the school led to his commitment there.