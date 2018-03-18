Many of South Florida's top prospects competed in the Under Armour All-American Camp in Miami, Florida for a chance to become an Under Armour All-American.
A Florida commit, 6-foot-5, 300-pound three-star offensive tackle Wardrick Wilson, was among those in attendance.
