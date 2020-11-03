The COVID-19 outbreak for No. 8 Florida is officially over.

For the first time since late September, the UF football team reported no new cases in its weekly testing update Tuesday.

The Gators reported one new case the first week of October, five cases the following week and then 25 cases on Oct. 20, at the tail end of the outbreak.

Florida reduced its COVID numbers with five new cases in last week's testing update, bringing the total to 37 positives for October and 68 overall since the team returned to campus May 26.

That number still stands at 68 after the latest round of testing (251 tests since last Tuesday, including 50 so far in November). UF did report one positive this past week for a non-football player out of 237 additional tests on student-athletes.

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF (as of October 26):

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 5,482

Total Positives on Campus: 157

Total Tests for November: 90

Total Positives for November: 0

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,971

Total Positives on Campus: 68

Total Tests for November: 50

Total Positives for November: 0