The Florida football team reported 25 new cases Tuesday in the school’s latest testing update, the first since an outbreak forced the No. 10 Gators to pause team activities and postpone two games.

UF reported five news cases last Tuesday, but rescheduled the LSU game Wednesday after additional testing revealed 21 positives on the football team. Florida coach Dan Mullen also tested positive for COVID-19 along with at least two of his assistants.

UF added six cases through the first half of October — all football players — but now have 32 among all student-athletes after the past week. The Gators were scheduled to play Missouri this Saturday, but will now host the Tigers on Halloween.

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF (as of October 19):

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 4440

Total Positives on Campus: 144

Total Tests for October: 1699

Total Positives for October: 32

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,480

Total Positives on Campus: 62

Total Tests for October: 1107

Total Positives for October: 31