Spring football is finally here. Over the past two weeks, the Inside the Gators staff has answered questions about some of the hottest topics surrounding the Florida football team before the spring kicks off, but today we enlisted two other Florida beat writers who follow the program day in and day out to share their insight about the Gators. Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun, Ryan Young of SEC Country and our own Kassidy Hill join together to answer a number of questions about the Gators.

Who do you expect to come out of the spring with the edge in Florida’s quarterback battle and why?

Hall: I think Emory Jones comes out of the Spring as the de facto leader to take over as Florida’s quarterback, and I think it comes down to his work ethic. Not to discredit Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask or Jake Allen, but I believe Jones has worked the hardest in the short time frame he’s been in Gainesville. With everyone having a blank slate under Dan Mullen and Co., I think Jones isn’t being regarded as simply a freshman: he’s someone Mullen has envisioned using in his offense for the past three years. Now, time will only tell if Jones puts in the work for Spring practice. Young: I think the most telling comment Dan Mullen has said about the quarterback situation came during his speaking tour when he noted that a coaching staff has to be very careful what it puts on a young quarterback's shoulders because that can shape the player's development. Indirectly, it could be taken as a statement on Florida's handling of Feleipe Franks last year, as one could suggest that the experience he got last fall was not all positive for his confidence and his development. With that in mind, I think we see more than one quarterback in 2018. I believe Emory Jones is going to play because if he's the future it would seem a waste to squander the opportunity to get him experience for next year, when Florida will be even more equipped to win big. But I think the coaching staff also wants Franks to earn their confidence through the spring and fall so that the outside spotlight on Jones isn't too much for the young QB to handle. That's a roundabout way of saying I think Franks probably starts the season, but that Jones will have a chance to push him throughout. Hill: This question is starting to give déjà vu. And so is the answer because just as in recent years, it begins: it’s really anyone’s guess. The excitement surrounding Emory Jones is understandable especially when you look at the success Alabama and Georgia have had with true freshmen quarterbacks the past two seasons. However when it comes to spring I believe Feleipe Franks comes out of practice with the (albeit slight) edge. He had trouble grasping Doug Nussmeier’s offense even after two seasons with it so there’s a legitimate question as to whether he can pick up Dan Mullen’s quickly enough to control spring ball. But Franks himself has already attested that this system is simpler for him to understand. Couple that with the fact that he already has the attention and trust of his teammates and spring practice is his to run. Granted this could all change in the fall. Who do you expect to turn some heads and dramatically improve his standing during spring ball? Hall: I foresee Kadarius Toney continuing his ascendance to an elite wide receiver option for Florida, and it’s part of the reason I think UF will have one of the top groups in the country at the position, with the production obviously dependent on the play of the quarterback. From those inside the building, Toney works harder than most, and a full year as a wide receiver should only help him improve. I expect him to be used all over the field for Florida’s offense. Mullen and coach Billy Gonzales are going to love him. Young: I think linebacker Jeremiah Moon could be a very intriguing player in this new defense. His versatility and raw athleticism have always teased greater potential for him, and Mullen seemed to suggest this week that Moon will get work at a couple spots. Hill: Tedarrell Slaton turns heads just by walking by because his 350+ pound frame demands your attention. He started all 11 games as a true freshman and I think he builds off of that campaign to really come into his own as a dominant lineman for this team. With Todd Grantham’s scheme, it allows for inside lineman to really take control of their gap. Give that sort of space to Slaton and he can absolutely destroy those in his area. With the entire front seven shuffling around, I expect Slaton to really turn some heads with his overpowering play to earn his own spot within this defense.

In your opinion, which player has the most to prove this spring? Hall: I believe it’s Lamical Perine, and it isn’t because of anything he hasn’t done. Don’t get me wrong – I’m personally a fan of him and his game, but it’s no secret UF’s backfield is crowded. With the return of Jordan Scarlett, Malik Davis possibly being ahead of schedule and able to return this season and Adarius Lemons poised for a larger role, Perine may be the man who sees his role slashed the most – unless he can separate himself. He’s a workhorse, however, and has significantly bulked up in the past three months, so we’ll have to see if it translates on the field. Young: Feleipe Franks has everything to prove. Last year was a rough debut, but his physical talents are obvious. He has to prove himself all over again to a new coaching staff, though, and prove he can pick up a new system quickly. He had two years in the old offense and never truly looked comfortable. Nobody needs a big spring and fall more than Franks. I'd add to the list running back Lamical Perine. Perine has played a ton the last two years and he's been solid enough, but his 4.1 yards per carry last season leaves something to be desired. Florida is so deep at running back now with Jordan Scarlett back that Perine is going to have to hold off some very talented rushers if he is to maintain a significant workload. Hill: Without question Feleipe Franks. But that one’s a given so instead I want to focus on a close second, running back Jordan Scarlett. He was one of nine suspended for the 2017 season but Scarlett—along with Antonio Callaway—was the only real hit to the team. Now Callaway is off to the NFL and Scarlett is stepping back on the field with legitimate playing time in-front of him. It’s a little strange to say that arguably the most talented back on the depth chart has the most to prove. But running back is a weird position. Those athletes can accumulate rust quickly and work better with lather. Even as the back with the strongest physical presence, Scarlett is also working his way back into a rotation that proved to have a winning formula last season. He’ll have a lot to prove this spring as he works his way back into the rotation. Which early enrollee do you expect to make the biggest impact from the get go? Hall: I picked Emory Jones to be the starting quarterback, so it should be him. But Jones aside, it’s going to be Trey Dean. He should see playing time at safety, at least in a rotational role, as a true freshman. Despite the emergence of Marco Wilson and CJ Henderson as freshman last season, the defensive back position isn’t as deep as everyone would like to believe. I think Dean will command much of the snaps as a result. Young: I'm most intrigued by safety Amari Burney. Talking to his high school coaches, they all say that you just don't find Burney's combination of size and speed very often. He played everywhere around the field in high school and excelled everywhere around the field. But his profile fits well as a college safety, and there will be a pretty open competition for playing time there behind Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Hill: Amari Burney is going to start off at safety according to Mullen, but it likely won’t be his only position. Coaches see an athlete they can grow into an inside linebacker, move to nickel and star or keep deep at safety. His athleticism is off the charts and this ability and versatility means he will have the biggest immediate impact in the spring. What under the radar story-line about his team are you most interested in following this spring? Hall: Will Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes participate fully with their eligibility this season still a question? I think they will, but how much can UF bank on the NCAA making the expected decision to rule them immediately eligible? Another story-line I’m interested in is who will win the vacant jobs on special teams? I know it’s not the most exciting aspect of football, but special teams can determine a game – if anything, Florida fans should know that. There are big cleats to fill with the departures of Johnny Townsend and Eddy Pineiro – we’ll see if anyone steps up. Young: It's not so much under-the-radar, but with all the focus on the quarterbacks and the offense in general, I'm really interested in seeing what defensive coordinator Todd Grantham does with his personnel. As in, which players get moved around, cross-train at multiple positions, how they look in 3-4 alignments, who emerges at linebacker alongside David Reese, etc. The offense is plenty intriguing, no doubt, but there are ample story-lines on the defense as well. Hill: I’m actually intrigued as to what will happen at the punter position. The three currently on the Gators roster haven’t seen any game action during their career. Frankly, there wasn’t a need for them until now. They’ve all lived in the shadow of the guy who finished 2017 as the best statistical punter in the NCAA. But now that Johnny Townsend is off to the NFL, Florida is left somewhat bereft at the spot. Throughout Townsend's career he was able to provide a bit of stability on a team otherwise riddled with questions. No matter what the offense did, there was never a doubt that Johnny would give the defense incredible field position. With so many questions still surrounding this squad, Dan Mullen could use a leg that will give him that safety net. Johnny’s younger brother, Tommy is the most talented of the three on the roster, but hasn’t had any playing time since high school. Evan McPherson, the Gators No. 1 ranked kicker recruit, can punt if needed but won’t be arriving until summer. So all of that to say, the punter position will be an interesting aside story to watch this spring.