While it isn't anywhere near as big as an official visit weekend or even a Jr. Day, the opportunity to watch Florida participate in a spring practice tends to draw some of the Gators biggest targets each year.

This year is no different as Florida will welcome over a dozen prospects to campus over the course of this week.

On Wednesday one of the top linebackers in the nation, Auburn (Ala.) Rivals250 linebacker Mohamoud Diabate was on campus.

Thursday will begin three straight day of Florida playing host to several of the top prospects in the nation - including three Rivals100 members.

Inside the Gators takes a closer look at those prospects expected to be in Gainesville.