For the second straight year, a former Gator is joining the Carolina Panthers.

Florida linebacker David Reese II signed an undrafted free agent deal with the team Sunday. The Panthers drafted former UF running back Jordan Scarlett in 2019.

A four-year starter at UF, Reese collected 322 total tackles (121 solo), 21 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception in 46 games (38 starts). Reese led the team with 102 tackles in 2017, becoming the third Florida linebacker to record 100-plus tackles in a season since 2007. He missed the first three games of 2018, but started all 13 games last fall and registered a career-high 16 tackles at Kentucky.

The Gators have now had four players sign UDFA deals along with their seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft.