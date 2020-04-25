Swain was the second Gators wide receiver taken, selected in the seventh round (No. 214) by the Seattle Seahawks, followed by Cleveland to the Denver Broncos (No. 252). Along with Van Jefferson, UF has now had six wideouts drafted in the last six years. The others were Antonio Callaway (2018), Demarcus Robinson (2016) and Andre Debose (2015).

Perine was the first player off the board Saturday, going to the New York Jets in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick. He's the fourth Florida running back drafted in the last six years, along with former teammate Jordan Scarlett (2019), Kelvin Taylor (2016) and Matt Jones (2015).

After totaling four picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, Florida’s La'Mical Perine, Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland were selected on Day 3.

In 50 games played at UF, Perine made 22 starts and finished with 2,485 rushing yards on 494 carries and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 72 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns, including the highest single-season total (5) by a Gators back since James Jones in 1982.

Perine ranks ninth in school history in career rushing and receiving yards and is the only Gator to post a receiving and rushing touchdown in multiple bowl games. In his final outing in Orange and Blue, Perine earned Orange Bowl MVP honors with a career-high 138 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Swain tallied 1,387 all-purpose yards in 47 games with the Gators, including 996 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 68 receptions. His final season was his best, finishing with career-highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Swain’s career highlights include his 64-yard score against Auburn, a 65-yard TD catch at Tennessee and an 85-yard punt return to the house against Colorado State.

Swain is the first UF player drafted by the Seahawks since 2012 (Jaye Howard) and the first Gators WR since Darrell Jackson in 2000. Jackson, a first-team All-SEC selection, had a 9-year NFL career and finished with 499 catches, 7,132 yards and 51 TDs.

Cleveland was the UF career leader of the four senior receivers, making 79 receptions for 1,271 receiving yards (16.0 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 46 games played (26 starts). His 98-yard touchdown at LSU as a freshman helped the Gators clinch their second-straight SEC East title, and he caught the game-winning Hail Mary against Tennessee in 2017.

The Jets also used a third-round pick Friday on Jabari Zuniga, and fellow defensive end Jonathan Greenard went to the Houston Texas in the same round. With the Quincy Wilson trade Saturday, the Jets now have six former Gators on their roster.

The Los Angeles Rams took Van Jefferson in Round 2, while CJ Henderson was Florida’s highest drafted DB since Joe Haden on Thursday, heading to Jacksonville at No. 9.