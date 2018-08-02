It's been a long journey for Diwun Black but the Rivals250 athlete has found a home in Gainesville. The four-star 2019 prospect became the second pledge for Dan Mullen and his staff after the Forest (Miss.) native decided to flip his pledge from Ole Miss to the Gators after his recent visit to the Swamp for Friday Night Lights.

"Come be a Gator and come to the Swamp," said Black about the staff's message throughout his visit - a message that Black took to heart.

Black not only conversed with the staff but he also participated in the camp portion of the event, working plenty with Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

"It was fun learning a few new things from the linebackers coach like what we should do and what we shouldn't do," he said after his time with the assistant at Friday Night Lights.

Although this was Black's first opportunity to see the Florida campus, this was not his first visit with the Gators staff. Prior to his commitment to Ole Miss in April, the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was committed to Dan Mullen and his staff at Mississippi State.

It was his relationship with Mullen that secured not only a visit from the playmaker but now secured his commitment.

According to Black, his position will be determined by how his body develops.

"They said it depends on how big I get," he told Gators Territory. "Right now I'm a safety type and if I get bigger and more muscular I will move over to linebacker - like a rover. I just want to fit in, so wherever I fit in I'm good with."

Black says he is working with the Gators on scheduling his Florida official visit; e is hoping to take his official for the LSU game in October.

The Mississippi native is Florida's 12th commitment in the 2019 class, and he is the fourth linebacker commitment. Black joins four-star Roswell (Ga.) linebacker Tyron Hopper, three-star Mount Dora (Fla.) Christian linebacker Jesiah Pierre, and three-star Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin linebacker Jammal Abrams.

Black is the 156th ranked player on Rivals' rankings, the 13th ranked athlete in the nation.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we continue to follow this developing story.

