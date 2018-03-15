Though he goes to high school in Auburn, Ala., four-star outside linebacker Mohamoud Diabate said he hasn’t been recruited heavily by the home-town Tigers at all.

Instead of waiting around and wondering about the local program, Diabate, who’s 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds, has hit the road, spent Tuesday visiting Florida State and Wednesday visiting Florida.

He plans on also visiting three other “big” schools who have offered him, which includes, Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M to name a few.

According to him, of all the schools who’ve talked to Diabate, Florida’s defensive scheme appeals to him the most.