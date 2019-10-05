Prior to their important victory on Saturday, the program secured a commitment from prized OL target Issiah Walker .

The Gators overcame several turnovers to beat the Auburn Tigers on UF's Homecoming weekend, winning 24-13 over the 7th-ranked team in the country.

In one of the most important home games of Dan Mullen's tenure as Florida's head football coach, his team did not disappoint on the big stage.

"Coaching," Walker told GT and others when asked why he committed. "I was just ready to be a Gator... I love the coaching. [John] Hevesy, I do love coach Hevesy and Mullen.

After watching his future team stay undefeated in their 2019 campaign, Walker broke down his decision to team up with the Gators.

"And the school. I kind of look back on Vosean [Joseph] too. Vosean and Rayshad [Jackson] went to Norland, so I kind of went off them too."

The addition of Walker marks the fourth offensive lineman to join Florida's 2020 class, with Gerald Mincey, Jovens Janvier and Richie Leonard already on board.

While he was on the field shortly before kickoff, Walker revealed the news to multiple UF coaches, including area recruiter Brian Johnson and Mullen himself.

"Before the game, I talked to coach Mullen," Walker said. "He asked me if I'm ready to become a Gator, and I told him, 'Yeah.' He gave me a hug... coach Johnson ran toward me and jumped on me. Coach [John] Herron did the same thing, so it was just good."

When asked if UF's head coach was more excited about the victory over Auburn or his commitment, this is what the product out of Miami (Fla.) had to say.

"He told me it was both," Walker said. "They told me I was the start off and then the Auburn win."

The former South Carolina pledge made it a point to note that his recruitment is shut down, and said he will cancel his Nov. 2 official visit to Florida State.

Looking at Florida's offensive line play this season, it is very apparent that someone with Walker's size and skill set could potentially earn early playing time. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder, who will be enrolling in January, talked about the possibility of getting on the field soon for the Gators.

"Just got to work for it," Walker said. "They just said if I come in and work hard at the position, I'll get it. Come in and work hard — coach Mullen's motto is to work hard and keep pushing.

"It just gives me a lot more time to prepare," Walker said of signing and enrolling early. "If they want to put me in, I'm prepared for it."

Now that his recruiting process is in the rearview mirror, Walker is focused on building up Florida's current class and getting more prospects in the fold.

A couple of those players that he is eyeing were actually in attendance for Saturday's game, including Hevesy's top remaining OL target in the 2020 cycle.

"It was [Xzavier Henderson] and Marcus Dumervil," Walker said of which prospects he is recruiting. "I want Marcus over here too because I do know Marcus a little bit.

"Chances are very high. I know Marcus' chances are a little higher. He is looking at Florida. I don't really know [Henderson] too much. I know Marcus a little more."

As for when he will take his OV to Florida, Walker believes it will probably occur following the conclusion of the team's season.

Gator fans, check out the mid-season highlight reel from UF's latest commit down below.