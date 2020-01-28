After a hard loss at home against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, the Gators (12-7, 4-2) are hoping to get back on track when Mississippi State (12-7,3-3) comes to town on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have yet to win a game on the road this season, and the Gators are hoping to keep that streak alive. Both teams have the same overall record, but Florida is up by one game in SEC play.

This game could provide the opportunity for Mike White and his Gators to get back in the win column after two tough losses.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Mississippi State on Tuesday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tip Off: 7 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Gators Sports Network

XM Radio: Channel 385

Mississippi State Players to Note

#1 – F Reggie Perry – So. 6’10, 250

Stats: 29.1 min., 16.4 pts. (50.9 FG%, 28 3PT%, 73.4 FT%), 10.1 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.2 stl.

Notable: Leads team in points and rebounds.

#12 – G Robert Woodard II – So. 6’7, 230

Stats: 33.1 min., 11.5 pts. (49.1 FG%, 47.7 3PT%, 61.2 FT%), 7.5 reb., 1.3 ast., 1.4 stl.

Notable: Averages more minutes per game than any other player.

What They’re Saying

“We’ll be prepared for these guys, you know, Mississippi State if they don’t have our guys attention then something’s wrong with us. It will be a high-level SEC game. Two teams that need a win.” – Head Coach Mike White

“Coach says they’re one of the best rebounding teams. They’re going to get some but keep playing and don’t give up on the possession. We all know that teams get offensive rebounds, but we have to play through it and don’t give up.” – Forward Keyontae Johnson

“We’re kinda counting down our games, I think 12 more games left, regular season, so we gotta make that turn right now, get kinda a streak going for sure.” – Guard Andrew Nembhard

Projections

ESPN: Florida with a 73.3% chance to win

Odds Shark: Florida -4.5, O/U 134.5

