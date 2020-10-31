No. 10 Florida (2-1) returns to action Saturday night against Missouri (2-2) after a three-week hiatus due to COVID-19. This week will be the first of two rescheduled games, with the LSU matchup pushed to Dec. 12.

"They're an excellent football team and you see that. They've got talent from last year with some guys coming back. In their defensive scheme, they play hard and play physical. Defensively, they have a good scheme that creates issues and problems for you all over the field. And then offensively, they’ve shown they can do it both ways. They can play the grind it out, physical, ball control game, or they can light it up. So obviously a great challenge. I think they’re an excellent football team." — Head Coach Dan Mullen

"I think their head coach does an excellent job with their offense. They've kind of won two games two different ways, meaning they're kind of ground and pound against Kentucky and really kept the ball from Kentucky's offense. And then in the LSU game, they were really to be able to score with some shots — explosive plays — and get into a shootout. So they've actually won the last two games two different ways. So I'm sure that gives them confidence, so they'll be a challenge. Their running backs are excellent. They're obviously the strength of their team and what they can do." — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham

"Missouri, they have a lot of talented players, they like to play real aggressive. Just a great overall team. We have to be on our A-game come Saturday, and at the end of the day it’s just really exciting to finally get back on the field Saturday. You sit at home and watch two games straight and you’re kind of missing being out there. A lot of our guys are just happy and ready to get back out there.” — Quarterback Kyle Trask