Gameday Central: How to watch Florida-Missouri, Vegas spread, more
No. 10 Florida (2-1) returns to action Saturday night against Missouri (2-2) after a three-week hiatus due to COVID-19. This week will be the first of two rescheduled games, with the LSU matchup pushed to Dec. 12.
The Gators took care of Mizzou last season with a 23-6 victory in Columbia, but the Tigers brought home a 38-17 win in their last trip to UF.
Here’s everything you need to know before Saturday’s game.
How to Watch/Listen
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network
Stream: ESPN Watch
Radio: TuneIn
XM Radio: Channel 81
Mizzou Players to Watch
No. 34 – RB Larry Rountree III - Sr. 5’10, 210
Stats – Rushing: 87 carries, 396 yards, 3 TD | Receiving: 2 catches, 4 yards
Notable: Leads team in rushing yards, touchdowns. Rushed for 1,216 yards his sophomore year.
No. 10 – LB Nick Bolton - Jr. 6’0, 232
Stats – 43 total tackles, 25 solo, 1 sack, 3 defended passes
Notable: Leads team in total tackles. Finished 2019 season with 100 tackles, one sack and two interceptions for 38 yards and a touchdown.
What They’re Saying
"They're an excellent football team and you see that. They've got talent from last year with some guys coming back. In their defensive scheme, they play hard and play physical. Defensively, they have a good scheme that creates issues and problems for you all over the field. And then offensively, they’ve shown they can do it both ways. They can play the grind it out, physical, ball control game, or they can light it up. So obviously a great challenge. I think they’re an excellent football team." — Head Coach Dan Mullen
"I think their head coach does an excellent job with their offense. They've kind of won two games two different ways, meaning they're kind of ground and pound against Kentucky and really kept the ball from Kentucky's offense. And then in the LSU game, they were really to be able to score with some shots — explosive plays — and get into a shootout. So they've actually won the last two games two different ways. So I'm sure that gives them confidence, so they'll be a challenge. Their running backs are excellent. They're obviously the strength of their team and what they can do." — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham
"Missouri, they have a lot of talented players, they like to play real aggressive. Just a great overall team. We have to be on our A-game come Saturday, and at the end of the day it’s just really exciting to finally get back on the field Saturday. You sit at home and watch two games straight and you’re kind of missing being out there. A lot of our guys are just happy and ready to get back out there.” — Quarterback Kyle Trask
Projections
ESPN: Florida -13, O/U 61.5, Florida with an 87.7% chance of winning
Odds Shark: Florida – 12.5, O/U 61.5