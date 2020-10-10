The last meeting between these two teams in College Station came in 2012, when Florida brought home a 20-17 win. However, the Aggies own a one-game win streak after besting UF in Gainesville three years ago, 19-17.

No. 21 Texas A&M will host fourth-ranked Florida on Saturday as part of the SEC’s revised 2020 schedule. The Aggies (1-1) are coming off a tough 52-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, while the Gators stayed undefeated with a 38-24 win over South Carolina.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played against [Jimbo Fisher]. I know him. I’ve talked to him a little bit. I know him from the SEC meetings, know him as a head coach, talking that way. Never spent a significant amount of time with him. Always thought he does a great job, obviously a great offensive coach, puts his guys in good position to make plays. Innovative, understands how to utilize the personnel he has to build the offense around the personnel. Not just, ‘Hey, this is our system and everyone has to fit this exact system.’ Has the ability to kind of play to the strengths of his players.” — Head Coach Dan Mullen

“I think first of all it starts with the quarterback. They're always going to have concepts to try to attack you in the middle of the field, they're always going to attack you underneath with some of the drive routes and things like that. And quite honestly they're going to try to find ways to run the ball and be physical that way. Those are really the biggest things that I see with Jimbo.” — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham

“[Kellen Mond] is definitely very athletic. When he gets out of the pocket he really makes things happen. So our best thing is to try and keep him in the pocket. It’s very important. Right now we’re just not over-rushing and leaving open lanes and creating lanes.” — Defensive end Andrew Chatfield