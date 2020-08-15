GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clarke, Joseph Hastings and Lauren Reynolds share their outlook on the college football season after this week's events, the most important commit in Florida's 2021 class and which UF draftee has the best chance of making an impact as a rookie. OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

After this week's events, what's your biggest cause for concern and reason for optimism regarding the 2020 season?

Bender: The Big Ten and Pac-12’s decision to postpone the season was the first earthquake that rattled the college football world, but more alarming news recently surfaced as well. According to reports, there have been a number of younger COVID-19 patients diagnosed with inflammation of the heart muscle, which is called myocarditis. In fact, it's been found in at least five Power Five student-athletes. That's definitely my biggest concern right now, but I'm also fairly optimistic. High school football is set to resume in the Sunshine State, while the majority of the conferences, including the SEC, remain committed to a 2020 season. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is comfortable with the “thorough and deliberate approach” that his conference is taking as well. It's more worrisome from a national standpoint, but the SEC remains committed to rolling out a fall football season. Abolverdi: My biggest cause for concern is that COVID-19 numbers are still high and could surge once again when students report for fall classes. I’ve stressed this before, but trying to keep teams in a ‘semi-bubble’ on campus will be essential. The recent reports regarding myocarditis are also worrisome, and now becomes another risk that players will have to consider. That being said, it was encouraging to see the #WeWantToPlay movement this week and the statement from the Florida football team's leadership committee. By following UF’s protocols, the players touted that they currently have no athletes in quarantine. And when that did happen in June, the workouts still kept going while those who tested positive isolated, recovered and returned to the team. Hopefully, it can work that way during the season. Clarke: The biggest cause for concern is that two Power 5 conferences have already said they won’t be having football in the fall. Though the SEC and two other leagues still plan on playing at this time, they may eventually feel pressured to follow suit and cancel their conference games. However, I do think there is some optimism with the way SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has handled things to this point. He hasn’t rushed into any decisions, instead waiting for the most accurate and recent data. Sankey has even come out and said he’s fine being the only conference playing if it comes down to that. Hastings: My biggest cause for concern is that we will eventually see the ACC, the Big 12 and the SEC follow the same path as the Big Ten and the Pac-12. I'm worried it will take just one outbreak or reports about the lack of safety protocols in different programs for the other three conferences to shut things down. I am cautiously optimistic, however, because I do believe the players speaking out about playing this fall could be a huge factor in determining whether there’s a season. A lot of them have taken to social media to discuss their desire to play, with the biggest name being Trevor Lawrence. He's one of the faces of college football and will be the top overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, so his voice carries a lot of weight. Reynolds: An obvious area of concern is the fact that two Power 5 leagues have already pulled out. That will cause college football to look a lot different as we head into the fall. Also, the conference-only model will impact the complexion of the season. Those typical tune-up games against cupcake opponents have now become matchups with additional conference teams, which will undoubtedly present more challenges. On the upside, though, everyone on the schedule will be following the same COVID-19 protocols by keeping the competition in conference. Moreover, three Power 5 leagues haven’t budged on their fall plans despite the decisions from the Big Ten and Pac-12.

The Gators football team begins preseason practices on Monday. (Alex Shepherd Photography)

Who is the most important commit in Florida's class as of today?

Bender: From a recruiting perspective, I would go with Kamar Wilcoxson due to the laundry list of connections he has, especially with five-star defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. However, I'm going to answer this from a talent standpoint with Diwun Black being my choice. The four-star JUCO product is jam-packed with versatility and could suit up at several positions in Todd Grantham's scheme, including STAR or any linebacker position. If a player such as Amari Burney decides to turn pro after the upcoming season, I could see Black sliding right in at STAR. It’s a position that requires the ability to cover in the slot, but also a sound tackler who can rush the passer from time to time. Black's blend of size, athleticism and position flexibility will likely be too appetizing to pass up in 2021. Abolverdi: Black and Wilcoxson have obviously been ace recruiters, and I expect recent commits Jason Marshall and Corey Collier Jr. to help the Gators land some remaining targets down the stretch. But I still think four-star quarterback Carlos Del Rio is one of the most important players on Florida’s commitment list and deserves credit for bringing the 2021 class together. He communicates with several prospects in this cycle and has been very vocal about the Gators on Twitter, including in May when he warned UF commits about other programs trying to flip them. Florida is still looking to land at least one more offensive lineman and possibly another receiver or a running back, and having a pledge from Del Rio, who shined at the Elite 11, certainly helps that cause. Clarke: I think it’s undoubtedly Wilcoxson. He’s not just a great player, but extremely smart and will graduate from high school a year early to enroll at UF. Wilcoxson also has an infectious personality that other recruits seem to gravitate towards. Since his recommitment to the Gators, he has been a tireless recruiter who’s constantly in the ear of top targets — as well as some commits Florida landed recently. Like Gervon Dexter and Derek Wingo in last year’s class, Wilcoxson has helped the UF secure pledges from prospects not just in his area, but nationally. Hastings: I'll go with Black here as well, although Wilcoxson may have been my choice if he did not reclassify to the Class of 2020. Since he verbally committed to Florida two years ago, Diwun has been one of — if not the most — active recruiters for the Gators when it comes to their pledges. He has embraced the fan base and been unwavering in his commitment status and support of the team. With his passion to recruit top targets and be an ambassador for UF's football program, I'd pick Black as the most important member of this class. Reynolds: I have to go with safety Corey Collier Jr., a five-star recruit and early enrollee. He can potentially provide an immediate impact for the defense at a position that will need more depth. UF is losing four senior safeties after this season, including starters Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner and Brad Stewart. Although Collier will need time to add weight to his 180-pound fame and get acclimated with the team, he will likely see playing time as a true freshman and may even challenge for a starting job. On top of his physical abilities, he hails from Miami and should be able to help the Gators land more players from the 305.

Florida JUCO commit Diwun Black, who signed with the Gators in the Class of 2019. (Rivals.com)

Which UF draftee has the best chance of making an impact as a rookie?

Bender: I feel like I'm taking the easy way out here, but by the end of the 2020 season, I don't believe there will be much of a debate as to who's the No. 1 cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quality cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye were both traded over the past 12 months, while Darqueze Dennard had a change of heart and decided to sign with the Atlanta Falcons instead, making C.J. Henderson the no-brainer selection at No. 9 overall. Veteran Rashaan Melvin recently signed in free agency, but Henderson has the opportunity to really make a splash in year one and should step in as an immediate starter. Abolverdi: Henderson is the clear choice, but I’ll go with another UF draftee who has high expectations for his first NFL season. Despite being a third-round pick, Jabari Zuniga has a chance to make the biggest impact of any Jets rookie in 2020. They return Tarrell Basham and Quinnen Williams, but need more impactful pass rushers to emerge with Leonard Williams’ trade to the New York Giants and former Gator Jachai Polite not working out. Zuniga won’t face a lot of competition in fall camp and has a legitimate shot to win the starting job at the outside linebacker spot opposite Jordan Jenkins. Clarke: I’ve gotta go with Henderson as well. He was the highest drafted Gator this year and went to a team with a need at his position, so the opportunity is there for him to start in 2020. He’s already getting rave reviews from the Jacksonville reporters who’ve covered the practices so far. Henderson has been holding his own and even locking down some of the better receivers on the Jags roster, including Chris Conley. Hastings: I usually don't like going with obvious answers, but Henderson is my pick for sure. He was the No. 9 pick in the draft for a reason and has made a strong first impression on the team and local media members. With Ramsey being traded to the Rams last season, the door is open for Henderson to be CB1 on the depth chart. Moreover, Jacksonville is going to face some inexperienced or turnover-prone quarterbacks. Their schedule features Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Phillip Rivers (twice), Mitch Trubisky and potentially Tua Tagovailoa. I think Henderson could shine in these games and gain some confidence, and will almost certainly be the UF draftee with the best chance of making an impact as a rookie. Reynolds: I'm going with wide receiver Van Jefferson, the second-round pick for the LA Rams. The SEC veteran has enough experience and talent to be one of those UF draftees who gets reps as a rookie. Much like Florida’s Dan Mullen, Rams coach Sean McVay spreads out his offense and likes to distribute the ball to multiple players. Star receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods will still be the main targets, but McVay uses a deep rotation and will be counting on Jefferson to contribute. Look for him to get his name called a good amount this season as he builds his NFL portfolio.