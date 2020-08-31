OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE! GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clarke and Joseph Hastings share their thoughts on the continue delays for Justin Shorter and Jordan Pouncey's waivers, UF's most intriguing option in the slot other than Kadarius Toney, and the significance of Colin Castleton being eligible for the 2020 transfer.

Thoughts on the waiver delays for Justin Shorter and Jordan Pouncey?

Abolverdi: The NCAA did the right thing earlier this year by granting immediate eligibility to UF running back transfer Lorenzo Lingard Jr., whose father is on kidney dialysis and will need surgery. However, college football’s governing body hasn’t always ruled in favor of players who had immediate family members with health issues (Luke Ford). The waiver requests for Shorter and Pouncey are not based on those grounds, but it’s puzzling that both of them are still waiting on their verdicts. Other players entered the portal this offseason after Shorter and Pouncey transferred, but have already received their waivers. There’s no rhyme or reason for these delays and discrepancies, but they’re nothing new. Trevon Grimes and Van Jefferson went through the same thing two years ago. Clarke: I want to say I’m surprised by the delay on waivers for Shorter and Pouncey, but I’d be lying. Unless you are a quarterback, a position that seems to get approved faster, there has been absolutely no consistency from the NCAA on the approval or denial of eligibility waivers and the decision timeframe. If you look at some of the higher-profile transfers over the last few years, there’s clearly been a trend with signal callers. Justin Fields, Tate Martell, JT Daniels and Tualia Tagovailoa all received immediate eligibility after leaving their initial schools, and very quickly at that. Tagovailoa, for example, transferred to Maryland on May 15 and saw his waiver approved Aug. 8. Shorter, meanwhile, announced his transfer to Florida on Jan. 26 and still hasn’t heard back on whether he can play in 2020. This is the kind of inconsistency we have become accustomed to from the NCAA. Hastings: At this point, I don’t know what to expect from the NCAA when a player applies for a waiver to immediately be eligible at the school they transfer to. There appears to be no set criteria, logic changes from player to player and the time of the process varies all the time. Shorter and Pouncey just want an answer like Lingard has gotten, and the fact that we don't know when a response will come is appalling. This is an issue that needs to get ironed out by the NCAA, or it should just give every player a one-time transfer without having to sit out.

Aside from Kadarius Toney, which slot option intrigues you the most?

Abolverdi: When you think of the slot position in Dan Mullen’s offense, electric players such as Percy Harvin or Kadarius Toney come to mind. However, Mullen said he’s been repping multiple receivers at that spot with various skill sets. We’ve already seen Jacob Copeland line up in the slot, but he primarily plays outside and will continue to do so this season. Aside from him, I’m intrigued about Trent Whittemore working there. He certainly doesn’t have the speed of Harvin or Toney, but the former hoops player has been described as “freakishly athletic” with great size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and “fabulous hands”, according to Mullen. I think he could do some damage matched up in the slot against a linebacker. Clarke: I would have to go with Copeland here. He has been a physical specimen since high school, possessing freakish size, speed and strength that you don’t often see from a receiver. With Grimes as the clear No. 1 on the outside and the emergence of young wideouts such as Ja’Markis Weston, Ja’Quavion Fraziers and Xzavier Henderson, I think Copeland should be the top guy in the slot. With a bench press of more than 400 pounds, he has the strength to handle carries and make those tough, contested catches over the middle. Copeland also boasts a sub 4.5 40-yard dash, which can stretch the field up the seam and win matchups against linebackers or safeties. Hastings: Definitely Copeland for this question. He’s going to be too big and strong for smaller defensive backs who attempt to cover him while he’s in the slot. That will be an easy five-to-six yards for Copeland every time on a slant route. And if you try putting a linebacker across from him, he will blow by the defender and win those matchups nine out of 10 times. It would be interesting to see Copeland in the slot sparingly this season to catch defenses off guard and potentially generate a big play, or at least move the chains.

The significance of Colin Castleton being eligible this coming season?