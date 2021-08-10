Justin Shorter talks new-look wide receiver room ahead of 2021 season

Since Dan Mullen and Billy Gonzales’ arrival in Gainesville, the wide receiver position has been in great hands as the Gators continually pushed out NFL prospects. Six former Gator receivers have found a spot on an NFL roster since 2019, including a first-round selection in Kadarius Toney just months ago.

While the room has produced NFL talent after NFL talent, the Gators are now facing a new look in the wide receiver room. Filled with faces such as veteran Jacob Copeland and Penn State transfer Justin Shorter, the Gators’ receivers now have a chance to follow in the footsteps of those who came before them.

“It just gives me confidence,” Shorter said of the former Gators who are now at the next level. “I just know that being a receiver at Florida, I can be in that conversation if I do my part as well.”

The redshirt junior took his lumps in 2020, as he had a solid season plagued with occasional drops. Still, the Penn State transfer contributed 25 catches for 268 yards and three touchdowns and plans to increase his role in 2021. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound receiver is now donning number 4, a change he made after changing his number twice in 2020.

With three pass-catchers going to the next level, the competition levels between the receivers have increased with more reps and playing time on the line.

“I’d say everyone is just hungry,” Shorter told the media last week.

While the friendly competition is present, the receivers know that the end goal is to win games and help the team as much as possible, even if they will not land as many targets as they did in 2020.

“I feel like we all really want to just win games. That’s the main thing. No one’s really selfish in that room. Everyone loves each other.”

Shorter elaborated on the new-look receivers’ room, noting that they might not be as talented or experienced, but they will still contribute to a high-powered Florida offense.

“I would say we’re just bringing a new crop of wideouts in that are well-trained,” Shorter said. “I’d say our group is young, but we’re all hungry.”

With a group filled with young, budding stars like Xzavier Henderson, Marcus Burke, Trent Whittemore, Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Daejon Reynolds, the sky is the ceiling.

“Everyone is out there putting in the extra work to really be that big group. We’re really putting in that work and we’re all just pushing, trying to be great.”

For Shorter and the rest of the group, time will tell just how far they have come under the prowess of Gonzales.

“When we go out there and Emory throws out that first ball, folks are going to stand up and scream,” Shorter said. “I just can’t wait until we can show that off.”

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.