It's a true homecoming for No. 10 Florida, playing its first home game Saturday in four weeks.

The Gators (2-1) returned from their COVID shutdown with an SEC East matchup against Missouri (2-2), which is riding a two-game winning streak and defeated UF in its last trip to Gainesville.

Florida has 15 players unavailable against the Tigers, including kicker Evan McPherson and secondary starters Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner and Marco Wilson.

Gators Territory will provide score updates throughout the game as well as a recap as soon as the final whistle blows.

SCORE: Florida 20, Missouri 7 (1:08, 2Q)

With just over a minute to play in the first half, Tigers running back Tyler Badie fumbled on third-and-1 and Brenton Cox Jr. recovered the ball at the Missouri 30. On the ensuing play, Trask went back to Toney and found the end zone again. Toney leads the Gators with four catches for 60 yards and two scores, while Trask is up to 271 yards on 15-of-24 passing.

SCORE: Florida 13, Missouri 7 (1:41, 2Q)

Following a pick-six and two consecutive three-and-outs, Florida's offense finally put together a touchdown drive to regain the lead. The Gators reached Mizzou territory with a 36-yard pass from Trask to Jacob Copeland on third-and-7. Two plays later, Toney caught a screen pass and spun out of several tackles to take it to the house for a 19-yard touchdown.

SCORE: Missouri 7, Florida 6 (12:54, 2Q)

On Florida's third possession, Trask was hit as he threw on third-and-7 and Missouri's Jarvis Ware intercepted his pass. He returned it 59 yards for a pick-six to give the Tigers their first lead of the game.

SCORE: Florida 6, Missouri 0 (2:10, 1Q)

Kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 31-yard field goal attempt following Howard's kick, but he would connect again on Florida's second series. Trask's first two pass attempts of the drive both went for 30-plus yards, throwing a perfect ball to Pitts for 32 yards and then dumping it off to Dameon Pierce for a 34-yard gain. But the UF offense stalled in the red zone once again and had to settle for a 32-yard FG from Howard.

SCORE: Florida 3, Missouri 0 (9:07, 1Q)

After UF's defense forced a three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Kyle Trask led the offense on a 10-play, 65-yard drive to put Florida in front. Trask completed his first pass attempt to Malik Davis on a wheel route, which went for 30 yards. He went to Kyle Pitts on the next play for a 19-yard reception, and then hit him for 10 yards on fourth-and-4. Trask couldn't hook up with Kadarius Toney in the end zone on third-and-goal, and Chris Howard made his first career field goal attempt from 28 yards.