GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen needed to find the perfect pieces for his offense to work in Gainesville during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Florida head coach was able to add depth in several positions including the offensive line and at wide receiver.

However, Mullen was able to add a few more offensive playmakers to the fold on early signing day.

The Gators signed quarterback Jalon Jones on Wednesday. The three-star quarterback was committed to Mullen and his staff at Mississippi State but quickly followed the coaches to Gainesville.

"He's a guy I've known for quite a while. He's a very athletic, got great size, he's a guy that is always worked very hard at the discipline part of it, being a quarterback," Mullen said about Jones. "He's one of those guys that's kind of fun. He works hard to play the position, technically at a high level but he has the athleticism and skill to improvise and make plays on his own."

Jones is one of ten early enrollees that Florida is set to welcome to the Swamp in January. The Virginia native will have the opportunity to go through spring practice along side Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones.

In addition to quarterback, the running back room also became a bit more crowded. Although many will point out that the Gators failed to secure five-star running back Trey Sanders, with the recruit picking Alabama instead, Florida did manage to pick up a stud at the position.

Wright, who is fresh of being named as Miami-Dade's player of the year, is a huge steal for the staff.

"Nay'Quan obviously is a guy you get to see, as a back, he has a great combination of power and speed, great quickness in how he plays the game," explained Mullen. "You're not going to look at him and say, boy, this is a big power back but he has the size to play physical. But he also has the make you miss and speed to be a dynamic player on the open field.

"In camp he wanted to play wide receiver and do one-on-ones and you see the competitive edge first off and also the skill-set that he has to catch the ball coming out of the backfield, you know, and to be able to be a threat not just running the ball but as -- you know, as we use the tailbacks in the passing game."

The good news for the Gators is that they are set to welcome several players on that side of the ball early including: Jones and offensive lineman, Wardrick Wilson, Ethan White, Will Harrod and Kinglsey Eguakun.