Many of South Florida’s top prospects compete in the Under Armour All-American Camp in Miami, Florida for a chance to become an Under Armour All-American.

One of the Florida Gators' top targets competing in the Miami Under Armour All-American Camp on Sunday was 6-foot, 218-pound outside linebacker Ge’Mon Eaford.

The four-star Deerfield Beach (Fla.) prospect was high on Florida when he was being recruited by the Gators' previous staff. According to Eaford, that is still the case now that Dan Mullen is UF's head coach.