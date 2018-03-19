Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-19 19:45:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Mullen in contact, four-star plans on visiting Gators

Bg2bsqt0pxupuajsw6qc
Ge’Mon Eaford
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Hector Rodriguez
Inside the Gators

Many of South Florida’s top prospects compete in the Under Armour All-American Camp in Miami, Florida for a chance to become an Under Armour All-American.

One of the Florida Gators' top targets competing in the Miami Under Armour All-American Camp on Sunday was 6-foot, 218-pound outside linebacker Ge’Mon Eaford.

The four-star Deerfield Beach (Fla.) prospect was high on Florida when he was being recruited by the Gators' previous staff. According to Eaford, that is still the case now that Dan Mullen is UF's head coach.

-----

* Weekend Recruiting visitors Insider Report (3/19)

* Rivals100 Hunter spends two days at Florida

* Gators pledge talks commitment status

* Total Access until August 1st for just $9.95

-----

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}