When Dan Mullen kicked off his first two practices as head coach of the Florida Gators this past Friday and Saturday not only was he excited about working with and coaching up his current players, but he also had his eyes focused on some highly-touted visitors that his program is targeting.

The Gators hosted five Rivals100 members this weekend: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Will Putnam, Mycah Pittman, Trey Sanders and Derick Hunter.

Hunter, who said that this was his '20th' visit to Florida, mentioned that he plans on coming back to the school a couple of times in the coming weeks.