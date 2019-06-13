As we inch closer towards the Florida Gators 2019 fall camp, it's time to get a good look at what the Gators are getting in each signed 2019 prospect. So far, we've broken down the tape of incoming freshmen CB Kaiir Elam, DE Khris Bogle, DE Lloyd Summerall, WR Trent Whittemore, guard Riley Simonds, TE Keon Zipperer, and WR Arjei Henderson. Today, we will take a look at incoming freshman defensive lineman Jaelin Humphries.

Standing at 6-5, 305 lbs., Humphies is a pretty filled out defensive tackle prospect with athleticism to pair with his stature. He brings a combination of burst and light feet to the table, along with his size and some defensive end experience. This gives him some pass-rush upside at the next level with technique development. However, Humphries is a run-stuffing nose, through and through. That ability was very consistent on tape, as seen below.

There's a ton of raw strength that comes with Humphries' 6-5, 305 lb. frame. At the high school level, beating blocks with pure power is second nature for a player of Humphries' stature. Moving onto college ball, the defensive tackle will need more than strength to beat SEC offensive linemen, and his technique will need to continue to be developed. However, the power that Humphries packs in his punch is a great foundation to building a disruptive force on the interior defensive line.

Another salivating trait that the big defensive lineman owns: Burst. It was often evident on tape, Humphries is quick and well-timed to get off of the line of scrimmage and make initial contact against the opposition. What's more impressive is how he so often was first off of the line among his fellow defenders, despite clearly being the biggest player of the group. Humphries' burst and first-step quickness is also a nod towards his mental processing, and how he understands snap counts rather than jumping snaps. That burst gives Humphries immediate leverage against any competition he faces. Much like his raw power, this trait will be utilized in his development at Florida in order to create a difference maker in the trenches.

Traits, traits, traits. Jaelin Humphries isn't as technically sound as other highly-rated defensive linemen, but when you're 6-5, 305, play with a ton of raw power, burst, and can move laterally and accelerate like he does, you appear on the radar of all FBS programs. It isn't a concrete comparison, as he played a different technique than Humphries during his Gators career, but Taven Bryan and the incoming freshman are eerily similar in terms of pure traits and size that make scouts drool. Bryan was strictly a 3-technique at Florida, while Humphries was primarily a 0/1-technique nose tackle in high school - which he will continue to play at UF. There's definitely differences in what the team will look for from Humphries in terms of on-field responsibilities. However, it will be fun to watch the nose tackle develop beyond the intriguing traits that should be developed similarly to Bryan in order to wreak havoc in the offensive backfield.

Above, Humphries puts all three previously mentioned traits together to make a chase-down run stop. He excels off of the line laterally to get to the right guard's inside shoulder, pops his hands to the guards chest while maintaining leverage, extends his arms out and rips the blocker to his outside in order to chase down the quarterback and assist on a tackle for loss. Paired with his burst off of the line, Humphries displays good pad level through contact and drive with the offensive lineman before ripping off of the block. This pad level wasn't always consistent om his tape, compared to his traits always popping off. With the right development, this technique will become more consistent in Humphries' game, and pairing that consistency with his natural ability will do wonders for his already flashy game as a run-stopper. Humphries recorded 29 tackles for loss in 24 varsity games at Mountain View High School - missing most of his senior year. That production could be matched down the line at Florida given his raw talent.