Andrew Chatfield is one seven Florida players who made a number change for this season.

After wearing 90 during his first two years with the Gators, Chatfield has switched it up to No. 10. The reason?

“I just felt like it was time for me to go 10 times harder than what I was doing last year,” Chatfield said. “So, that’s why I changed it.”

Chatfield made nine appearances as a redshirt freshman, registering five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He’s on pace to boost that production in 2020, with three tackles and 1.5 TFL already to his credit through two games.

“It means a lot,” Chatfield said of his increased role. “Just sitting back watching all the edge rushers that were in front of me, just seeing how they made plays. I knew eventually, when it was my time to make a play that I knew I could step in and do that.”

The 6-foot-2, 248-pound pass rusher made a huge play last Saturday in the win over South Carolina. On first-and-goal for South Carolina, Chatfield leveled quarterback Colin Hill for his first career sack.

“It felt amazing, just having the fans behind you, and when you make that sack and you hear all the fans screaming, there’s nothing like it,” Chatfield said. “I think I probably just watched it like five or six times. But really, you just gotta move on to the next.”

He made the stop with Brenton Cox Jr., Florida’s starting defensive end. Chatfield is listed as his backup, but both are on the field together at times — such as their combo sack on Hill.

He calling working with Cox “very inspiring.”

“Every time we come out to practice, we come up with different moves every single day,” Chatfield said. “Always trying to get better. Always getting after it. Rushing with him, you learn a lot.

“We both teach other certain things about what we need. Like we figure out, what’s your weakness, what’s my weakness? And how can we make that stronger.”

Florida’s defense gave a stronger performance against the Gamecocks, but struggled to get off the field in the fourth quarter. The unit has been hit-or-miss so far, but Chatfield is confident it will come together.

“We’re all right. We just got to be consistent with everything and make plays,” he said. “As soon as we see the quarterback pass, we’re coming after him. With the run too, we’re always just trying to get there. Definitely this defense is very aggressive, and we're working.”