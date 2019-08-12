GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Sunday night.

The Gators simulated a primetime kickoff, with the team working in a more realistic setting compared to their more situational practice during their earlier scrimmage.

"Every drive starts in a set field position in the first scrimmage, so you make sure to hit everything, while in the second scrimmage you play more like a game," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said during his Monday press conference. "You've got to punt in between series instead of all in the beginning or a special teams scrimmage period, team scrimmage period. Special teams is mixed in and more game-like and you have to transition from one to the next."

RELATED: Insider Gators Scrimmage Notes

According Mullen, he was happy at the progress he saw between the first scrimmage and the second.

"The scrimmage last night, I thought it was better," Mullen told reporters. "The guys on the team took some steps forward. I think it was just cleaner football from top to bottom. It makes it easier to coach off of."

After the first scrimmage, the Gators head coach wanted to see more consistency of play from his side. He told reporters last week that guys would make one big play and then miss an easy one.

On Sunday the Gators executed at a higher clip.

"When there are a lot of MAs [missed assignments] and broken plays it’s hard to coach," he explained. "You get out of weird situations and weird things happen. We had a lot less missed tackles, which is good because you have to be careful with how much you tackle just with player safety.

"I thought overall the breakdowns weren’t massive breakdowns," Mullen added. "Breakdowns were one or two, mistake here or there that you can really coach and see what goes on."

Florida is just 12 days away from kicking off its season against Miami at Camping World Stadium

Mullen will use these last three practices of camp to fine tune things before focusing on the Hurricanes.

"It’s on us quick. I think we have really three more practices," Mullen said. "Today will be helmets, Friday will be shorts and T-shirts, walk-through type practice. There are only three more practices and then game week, so we have to have a sense of urgency."

RELATED STORY: Gators to seek immediate eligibility waiver for UGA transfer Cox

Dan Mullen leaves it open for Noah Banks to remain involved with the team

Noah Banks announced on Sunday that he would medically retire from football, after suffering another 'minor episode' due to epilepsy.

Banks was part of Florida's rotation on the line during camp and was expected to feature this season, if his health allowed him to do so.

"No, [did not anticipate it]," said Mullen. "He didn’t go through anything in the spring trying to get himself healthy and then he came to us wanting to come back. He was excited to come back and I think it just took a toll on him a little bit and just decided it wasn’t for his best, you know his health, for the long term and the future.”

Early during Mullen's tenure, Randy Russell was also deemed medically ineligible, however, he is still very involved with the Gators program - he was seen signing autographs on Sunday at fan day and is often on the practice field along side safeties coach Ron English.

Although Banks may not feature on the depth chart, Mullen is leaving the door open for Banks to be involved with the team as well.

“We’ll see, that’s always a personal decision for everybody. We leave it up to those guys," said Mullen. There’s always a path for them to be involved as much as they want. It’s up to them, because it is a personal decision. You know a lot of guys struggle being around the team because they want to play and football’s been taken away from them for medical issues. Other guys - I’ve had guys not be able to be around. I’ve had guys that want to be around for a little bit that can’t. Guys that are always around. Guys that become coaches. It’s a very personal, personal deal.”