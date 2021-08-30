Notebook: Gators hope to pack the Swamp, Injury news

The 2021 college football season is already underway and the Gators will join this Saturday at 7:30 pm inside the Swamp. Dan Mullen met with the media to kick off the season, updating injuries, a new transfer, and his excitement about getting back into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a capacity crowd.

Injury notes

Cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson is "doubtful" for the season opener with a knee injury. Wilcoxson tweeted that he will need surgery, but Dan Mullen downplayed the seriousness of the injury. Defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk had been reportedly dealing with a groin injury but Mullen says he's "good to go." Defensive tackle Jalen Lee (ankle) is questionable.

Adding another transfer

Monday the Gators added former Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell. It's late in the game to add a transfer and Dan Mullen explained the addition on Monday. “I think you’re looking at your depth and that was a position really, to me, it was a little bit of a recruiting gap in the middle that we’ve had from my first and second year here. Then you have some injuries and some guys not able to perform," Mullen said. "It was somebody that we looked at immediately at the start of training camp and it’s just something that you look at the depth chart, where you’re at, the needs, and you got a guy that started a lot of games in this league, the opportunity for him to come in — I know it’s kind of a late start but being a veteran guy that’s started in the league I think he’s going to adapt really quick.”

Happy to be back in a packed Swamp

After a uniquely challenging season in 2020 with limited capacity stadiums the Gators are excited to get back into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, under the lights, with a full stadium of fans. It will have been 645 days since the Gators last played at home without attendance restrictions and the excitement about that prospect is evident. "Obviously going to be an exciting weekend here on campus," Dan Mullen said. "I know our fans did a great job last year, but to go get fans back in the Swamp and create that atmosphere, create that home-field advantage, the energy, the excitement, whether you're going through the Gator Walk to running out in front of 90,000 fans in the Swamp, to hearing that energy and excitement they create for the players."

You feel the crowd. You don’t just hear it, but you feel it. — Dan Mullen

Mullen not keen to talk about the depth chart