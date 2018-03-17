Plays of the day:

Wide receiver Van Jefferson, who transferred to Florida from Ole Miss, blew past walk-on defensive back Patrick Moorer and caught a 40- to 45-yard deep ball from Feliepe Franks along the sidelines, running it in for a would-be touchdown. This drew a huge applause from the Gator fans who were in attendance.

Walk-on wide receiver Charles Nordman ran an inside post and caught a 20- to 25-yard ball that was thrown on a rope by Kyle Trask. Even more impressive about this play was that even though he was surrounded by 6-foot-2 defensive back Trey Dean and linebacker Rayshad Jackson, and Nordman still managed to haul it in.

C.J. Henderson utilized his length at the cornerback position with a nice breakup on a slant route thrown by Franks. Henderson deflected the ball and it popped up in the air, with Vosean Joseph being in the perfect position to make an interception.