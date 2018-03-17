In all objectivity, there was definitely a new level of enthusiasm and accountability that was established during the Florida Gators’ first spring practice. Whether it was head coach Dan Mullen’s jogging from drill to drill or Chauncey Gardner-Johnson chasing down Jordan Scarlett to make sure he finished a run, everyone on the field seemed to be encouraged by a necessary fresh start.
There were mistakes, but Mullen emphasized that he wants to see how his players will respond during the second practice. Inside the Gators has comprehensive coverage of Friday’s practice:
Plays of the day:
Wide receiver Van Jefferson, who transferred to Florida from Ole Miss, blew past walk-on defensive back Patrick Moorer and caught a 40- to 45-yard deep ball from Feliepe Franks along the sidelines, running it in for a would-be touchdown. This drew a huge applause from the Gator fans who were in attendance.
Walk-on wide receiver Charles Nordman ran an inside post and caught a 20- to 25-yard ball that was thrown on a rope by Kyle Trask. Even more impressive about this play was that even though he was surrounded by 6-foot-2 defensive back Trey Dean and linebacker Rayshad Jackson, and Nordman still managed to haul it in.
C.J. Henderson utilized his length at the cornerback position with a nice breakup on a slant route thrown by Franks. Henderson deflected the ball and it popped up in the air, with Vosean Joseph being in the perfect position to make an interception.
