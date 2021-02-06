GatorsTerritory - Three and Out: Bogle's year; QB big board; in-state DB Devin Moore rising

GT's Three and Out is here with thoughts on Khris Bogle's potential rise in 2021, Florida's search for a 2022 quarterback, and how defensive back Devin Moore is really climbing up UF's big board.

While the 2021 NFL Draft has yet to take place, it's still never too early to glance ahead and project some of the potential risers for 2022. Brenton Cox, Kaiir Elam and Ventrell Miller were recently included in the first round of WalterFootball's 2022 NFL Mock Draft, but there are a flurry of additional Gators who could manufacture a breakout season as well. One of them is rising junior and edge talent, Khris Bogle, a former Rivals100 prospect from Broward County. I'm not a fan of the label "one-year wonder," especially since Bogle just recorded 28 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and a pass breakup during limited time, but I believe he has the chance to explode on the national scene if given the opportunity. His 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame screams potential and there is no doubt his play and confidence increased as the season went on. He even started four games, including the final three against LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma. His biggest competition will be Brenton Cox, who I believe somewhat regressed as the season went on. Considering Bogle's mixture of size and athleticism on the edge, I believe he could lead the team in sacks and possibly become a high draft pick if given the opportunity to start most of the year. He is brimming with long-term potential and could become a prospect scouts fall in love with as time goes on.

When dissecting UF's quarterback situation for the class of 2022, I still believe Jacurri Brown is the most likely addition. There is just a whole lot of familiarity there after the Rivals250 prospect journeyed down to Gainesville a handful of times in the past, along with his family's strong feelings for SEC East program as well. Dan Mullen, and previously Brian Johnson, have also told Brown they would love to see his statue outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mutual interest has been very high for quite a while, so of the QB targets remaining on the board, I think Brown is the best bet in terms of landing in the class. However, there are a handful of additional signal-callers on the Gators' shortlist as well. Fellow Georgia native MJ Morris communicates with UF several times a week, including Dan Mullen, and speaks very highly about the staff's ability to develop quarterbacks. I expect Florida to make Morris' top list whenever that day comes, but either way, he's in no hurry to make a decision. Mutual interest is definitely high though. Another gunslinger who is fairly high on the board is Cade Klubnik, who was personally offered by Dan Mullen roughly two weeks ago. When speaking with UF's head man, the Rivals250 prospect felt like a priority for the get-go and said he likes UF's offensive attack and their willingness to take shots downfield as well. During the 2020 season, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Klubnik completed 239-of-353 passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also rushed for 583 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Our full interview with Klubnik can be viewed HERE. With Conner Weigman and Nicco Marchiol now committed to Texas A&M and Florida State, respectively, it's no surprise the Gators recently offered some additional quarterbacks as well. Rivals250 prospect Sam Horn, who is also a highly-regarded baseball player, was offered this week, while fast-riser Nick Evers was given the green light by quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee. That relationship is really starting to build, while multiple Zoom calls have already taken place as well. The likes of Penn State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati also offered the Texas native this week. Ty Simpson, the son of UT-Martin head coach, Jason Simpson, is high on the Gators' board, but I don't expect him to land in Gainesville. Clemson is trending heavily there. All eyes remain on Jacurri Brown.