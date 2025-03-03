Top 10 National Player Likes Florida

One of the top players on the Big Board checks in from Alexander City (AL), Benjamin Russell High School, and his name is Cederian Morgan.





Morgan talked about the recruiting process and his thoughts on the Gators.





Cederian Morgan

Wide Receiver •6'5" | 210 lbs

Class of 2026 @ Benjamin Russell | Alexander City, AL





Cederian Morgan 2026 Wide Receiver





"I would describe the recruiting process as a blessing, especially for a competitive athlete like myself. It is a dream come true, and it hit this past spring when they were rolling in back to back."

"I haven't figured that out yet." (Visits)

"I really loved the (UF) facility and coaching staff on my first visit. They are great people, and I feel like I bring the big WR they don't have."

"I have good relationships with all coaches."