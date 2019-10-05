Top 20 ATH tags Florida as his leader: 'They're up front now'
The Florida Gators saw a ton of success both on the football field and in the recruiting world on Saturday.
Before they defeated No. 7 Auburn 24-13 for their Homecoming game, Dan Mullen and company reeled in a commitment from priority OL target Issiah Walker.
Following that important victory against the Tigers, numerous prospects spoke to GT about the strong impression that UF made on them during their visits.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news