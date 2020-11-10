Another day, another accolade for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask coming off his record-setting performance against rival Georgia.

After earning SEC Offensive Player of Week honors Monday, Trask was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.

He completed 30 of 43 attempts for for a career-high 474 yards, the most in school history for regular season play and eight yards short of Tim Tebow's UF record 482 set in the 2010 Sugar Bowl. Trask tossed four touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked defense, becoming the first QB in SEC history to throw for four-plus TDs in five straight games.

RELATED: Trask sets history, makes Heisman case vs. UGA

“Obviously it feels good," Trask said of his numbers. "But at the same time, I know what that means. I know that’s just a reflection of this offense and it’s also a reflection of how hard and how well these coaches have been making game plans, getting us in the right situations, getting us in good matchups outside, receivers making plays and our O-line blocking well. From top to bottom, it's just a reflection of this offense.”

Additionally, Trask was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8, Manning Award Stars of the Week and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honorable Mention list after leading the Gators to a 44-28 comeback win.