Another day, another accolade for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask coming off his record-setting performance against rival Georgia.

After earning SEC Offensive Player of Week honors Monday, Trask was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.

He threw for a career-high 464 yards and four touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked defense, becoming the first QB in SEC history to throw for four-plus TDs in five straight games.

Additionally, Trask was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8, Manning Award Stars of the Week and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honorable Mention list after leading the Gators to a 44-28 comeback win.