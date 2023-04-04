Trinity Thomas is WCGA Region 6 Gymnast of Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Trinity Thomas is the 2023 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Region 6 Gymnast of the Year, the WCGA announced this afternoon.

In addition, UF's Kim Green is the region's Administrator of the Year.

WCGA Region 6 Awards Gymnast of the Year:

Trinity Thomas Florida

Head Coach of the Year: Jay Ramirez Towson

Assistant Coach of the Year: Ashley Sauer Towson

Administrator of the Year: Kim Green Florida

Trinity Thomas claims her third WCGA Region Gymnast of the Year honor. She was the 2019 and 2020 Region 5 winner. The region gymnast of the year has gone to a Gator eight of the last 10 seasons.

AS A GRADUATE (2023):

· One of three in nation with five 2023 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-America regular-season honors. First team for all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise; second team vault and balance beam

· 2023 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of Year. Joins Alabama's Andreé Pickens as only three-time recipients in award's history.

· SEC all-around (39.80), uneven bars and floor exercise (10.0) champion. Part of All-SEC team

· One of two in SEC Championship meet history with two 10.0 in a single meet.

· Second consecutive SEC Gymnast of the Week after posting nation's third-highest all-around total (39.85), winning uneven bars (9.975) and sharing balance beam (10.0) and floor exercise (9.95) titles at LSU

· SEC Gymnast of the Week after winning all-around (39.825) and balance beam (10.0) versus Missouri. Also shared floor exercise win at 9.975

· Florida's career all-arounder leader (30), passing Bridget Sloan (27) with win vs Missouri

· Opened 2023 floor performances with nation's first 10.0 on event versus Auburn.

· SEC Specialist Gymnast of Week 1 & 4. Posted a 10.0 in Jan. 6 (floor) and Jan. 27 (vault) meets

· Beam 10.0 was first in the nation for 2023 - sixth consecutive meet with a 10.0 (dating back to 2022 NCAA Regionals).

· Vault 10.0 versus Georgia. Only gymnast in NCAA history with at least four 10.0 on each apparatus for fourth career Gym Slam

· SEC Academic Honor Roll

· Finalist for AAI Award (given to nation's top senior gymnast)

Administrator of the Year: Associate Athletics Director Kim Green receives her third Region Administrator of the Year honor of the last five seasons.

2023 WCGA Region Awards Region Gymnast Coach Assistant Coaches Administrator

1 Jordan Chiles, UCLA Janelle McDonald, UCL BJ Das, Kyle Grable, Autumn Grable, UCLA Josh Hummel, California

2 Brianna Brooks, Utah State Scott Baumann, SUU Jeff Richards, Jamie Wysong, SUU Marc Ryan, Minnesota

3 Helen Hu, Missouri & Emma Spence, Nebraska Shannon Welker, Missouri Casey Jo Macpherson, Whitney Snowden, Missouri & Brian Amato, Oleksii Koltakov, Nebraska Dr. Lawrence Chatter, Nebraska

4 Haleigh Bryant, LSU Joanna Saleem, Ball State Rachel Garrison, Chad Wiest - Kentucky; Cassandra Ringer, Scott Wilson - Ball State; Nicole Curler Jones, Devin Wright - Michigan State Heather McAtee, Kentucky

5 Sierra Brooks, Michigan Beverly Plocki, Michigan Scott Sherman, Maile'ana Kanewa-Hermelyn, Michigan Carrie Kimball, New Hampshire

6 Trinity Thomas, Florida Jay Ramirez, Towson Ashley Sauer, Towson Kim Green, Florida

7 McKenna Kissinger, West Chester Lisa Bowerman, TWU Kristen Harold, Matt DeGrandpre - TWU; Stephanie Plaugher - West Chester, Mark Sorrentino - Bridgeport Deirdre Bertotti, West Chester









