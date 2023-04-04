Trinity Thomas is WCGA Region 6 Gymnast of Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Trinity Thomas is the 2023 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Region 6 Gymnast of the Year, the WCGA announced this afternoon.
In addition, UF's Kim Green is the region's Administrator of the Year.
Gymnast of the Year:
Trinity Thomas claims her third WCGA Region Gymnast of the Year honor. She was the 2019 and 2020 Region 5 winner. The region gymnast of the year has gone to a Gator eight of the last 10 seasons.
AS A GRADUATE (2023):
· One of three in nation with five 2023 Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-America regular-season honors. First team for all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise; second team vault and balance beam
· 2023 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of Year. Joins Alabama's Andreé Pickens as only three-time recipients in award's history.
· SEC all-around (39.80), uneven bars and floor exercise (10.0) champion. Part of All-SEC team
· One of two in SEC Championship meet history with two 10.0 in a single meet.
· Second consecutive SEC Gymnast of the Week after posting nation's third-highest all-around total (39.85), winning uneven bars (9.975) and sharing balance beam (10.0) and floor exercise (9.95) titles at LSU
· SEC Gymnast of the Week after winning all-around (39.825) and balance beam (10.0) versus Missouri. Also shared floor exercise win at 9.975
· Florida's career all-arounder leader (30), passing Bridget Sloan (27) with win vs Missouri
· Opened 2023 floor performances with nation's first 10.0 on event versus Auburn.
· SEC Specialist Gymnast of Week 1 & 4. Posted a 10.0 in Jan. 6 (floor) and Jan. 27 (vault) meets
· Beam 10.0 was first in the nation for 2023 - sixth consecutive meet with a 10.0 (dating back to 2022 NCAA Regionals).
· Vault 10.0 versus Georgia. Only gymnast in NCAA history with at least four 10.0 on each apparatus for fourth career Gym Slam
· SEC Academic Honor Roll
· Finalist for AAI Award (given to nation's top senior gymnast)
Administrator of the Year: Associate Athletics Director Kim Green receives her third Region Administrator of the Year honor of the last five seasons.
2023 WCGA Region Awards Region Gymnast Coach Assistant Coaches Administrator
1 Jordan Chiles, UCLA Janelle McDonald, UCL BJ Das, Kyle Grable, Autumn Grable, UCLA Josh Hummel, California
2 Brianna Brooks, Utah State Scott Baumann, SUU Jeff Richards, Jamie Wysong, SUU Marc Ryan, Minnesota
3 Helen Hu, Missouri & Emma Spence, Nebraska Shannon Welker, Missouri Casey Jo Macpherson, Whitney Snowden, Missouri & Brian Amato, Oleksii Koltakov, Nebraska Dr. Lawrence Chatter, Nebraska
4 Haleigh Bryant, LSU Joanna Saleem, Ball State Rachel Garrison, Chad Wiest - Kentucky; Cassandra Ringer, Scott Wilson - Ball State; Nicole Curler Jones, Devin Wright - Michigan State Heather McAtee, Kentucky
5 Sierra Brooks, Michigan Beverly Plocki, Michigan Scott Sherman, Maile'ana Kanewa-Hermelyn, Michigan Carrie Kimball, New Hampshire
6 Trinity Thomas, Florida Jay Ramirez, Towson Ashley Sauer, Towson Kim Green, Florida
7 McKenna Kissinger, West Chester Lisa Bowerman, TWU Kristen Harold, Matt DeGrandpre - TWU; Stephanie Plaugher - West Chester, Mark Sorrentino - Bridgeport Deirdre Bertotti, West Chester
(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)