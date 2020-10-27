After adding 25 COVID-19 cases in last week’s testing update, No. 10 Florida reported a fourth of that on Tuesday.

The Gators had six more cases over the past week, quelling the outbreak that caused them to pause team activities and postpone two games. They returned to practice Monday and will be back in action this weekend against Missouri.

UF football had a total of six cases in the first two testing updates in October, bringing the team’s total to 37 for the month (out of 1,107 tests).

Six more non-football players also tested positive for COVID in the past week, putting the school at 44 cases in October among all student-athletes.

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF (as of October 26):

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 4,994

Total Positives on Campus: 156

Total Tests for October: 2,253

Total Positives for October: 44

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,720

Total Positives on Campus: 68

Total Tests for October: 1,347

Total Positives for October: 37