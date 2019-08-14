Rivals Rankings Week continued on Wednesday with the release of the new Rivals250. A multitude of Florida pledges and prospects on the program's radar were included in the updated rankings, with a trio of notable players making first-time appearances. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Derek Wingo jumped over 100 spots and is on the brink of five-star status. The talented linebacker now checks in as the 35th-ranked prospect in the nation. The highest-ranked UF commit outside of the Rivals100 is Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard pass catcher Leonard Manuel. Manuel, who teamed up with the Gators in January, fell two spots from his previous ranking to No. 106. Checking in at No. 119 in the nation is 6-foot-6, 276-pound defensive lineman Gervon Dexter. Florida's longest-tenured commit in the 2020 class had previously checked in as the No. 98 overall prospect on Rivals. Moving over to one of UF's out-of-state pledges, Missouri City (Tx.) defensive back Avery Helm climbed one spot to No. 147. Helm recently told GT's Corey Bender that he wants to use his official visit to Florida for their Homecoming game against Auburn or for their regular season finale against Florida State.



Staying in the Lone Star State, Jahari Rogers made a noticeable jump from No. 189 to No. 162. Click here for GT's Q&A with Rogers, who discussed his commitment level to Florida, the excitement he has to learn under Torrian Gray and many other topics. Lamar Goods, who also recently did a Q&A with GatorsTerritory, dropped just a couple of spots to No. 217. Perhaps the most noteworthy Florida commit in the Rivals250 is first-time entrant Rashad Torrence. After displaying his abilities at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, the Peach State safety now checks in at No. 228 in the rankings.