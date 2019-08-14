Updated Rivals250 features over a handful of UF commits, multiple targets
Rivals Rankings Week continued on Wednesday with the release of the new Rivals250.
A multitude of Florida pledges and prospects on the program's radar were included in the updated rankings, with a trio of notable players making first-time appearances.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Derek Wingo jumped over 100 spots and is on the brink of five-star status. The talented linebacker now checks in as the 35th-ranked prospect in the nation.
The highest-ranked UF commit outside of the Rivals100 is Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard pass catcher Leonard Manuel. Manuel, who teamed up with the Gators in January, fell two spots from his previous ranking to No. 106.
Checking in at No. 119 in the nation is 6-foot-6, 276-pound defensive lineman Gervon Dexter. Florida's longest-tenured commit in the 2020 class had previously checked in as the No. 98 overall prospect on Rivals.
Moving over to one of UF's out-of-state pledges, Missouri City (Tx.) defensive back Avery Helm climbed one spot to No. 147. Helm recently told GT's Corey Bender that he wants to use his official visit to Florida for their Homecoming game against Auburn or for their regular season finale against Florida State.
Staying in the Lone Star State, Jahari Rogers made a noticeable jump from No. 189 to No. 162. Click here for GT's Q&A with Rogers, who discussed his commitment level to Florida, the excitement he has to learn under Torrian Gray and many other topics.
Lamar Goods, who also recently did a Q&A with GatorsTerritory, dropped just a couple of spots to No. 217.
Perhaps the most noteworthy Florida commit in the Rivals250 is first-time entrant Rashad Torrence. After displaying his abilities at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, the Peach State safety now checks in at No. 228 in the rankings.
Along with Torrence, there were a couple of other prospects featured in the new Rivals250 for the first time in their recruitments.
UF wideout targets Arian Smith (No. 152.) and Xzavier Henderson (No. 116) both landed in the updated rankings. Henderson told Rivals' Rob Cassidy that Florida is one of a handful of programs in contention for his services, and said he will take an OV to the Swamp as well.
Another priority recruit on Florida's radar that rose in the rankings is Marcus Dumervil, who climbed 39 spots to No. 125. Dumervil's interest in the Gators has gone up recently with Wingo, his teammate at St. Thomas Aquinas, committing to the school in June, and he also took a three-day visit to UF from July 27-29.
Zykeivous Walker, a prospect high on Dan Mullen's staff's board, fell 65 spots to No. 151 in the nation. The four-star defensive end has UF in the mix with Alabama, Auburn and Georgia, but has noted this summer that Florida is the program recruiting him the hardest.
Mullen and company have yet to secure a commitment from a running back in this class, but Michael Drennen II is one of their top targets at the position. After visiting Gainesville for Friday Night Lights, the Midwest product – who fell one spot to No. 159 – recently told Rivals' Josh Helmholdt that Florida will definitely receive an official visit from him.
Henry Gray is another prospect who kept his place in the Rivals250 after dropping just three spots to No. 210. Gray spoke to Rob Cassidy this week and said that Florida, Michigan and Oregon are the programs he is the most high on at this juncture.
Position rankings are scheduled to be revealed on Thursday.
