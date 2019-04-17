GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There is no doubt about it, Florida's wide receiver room is one of the most talented groups in a long time.

"I mean, it’s my dream to throw to these type guys," said quarterback Emory Jones. "They make me look good too. We’ve got a good chemistry with all of them we’ve been throwing like a year and a half so we have a great chemistry, it’s coming along. I mean I love throwing to them guys.”

"We have a veteran receiving core right now and I think it’s one of the high points of our offense," added Feleipe Franks. "And knowing, for me, knowing them guys are gonna do the job each and every play, not gonna mess up, it’s just, you know, I’m confident in them to do their job and they’re confident in me to do my job so it makes it easier."

Van Jefferson is one of these talented receivers.

Jefferson is only entering his second season as a Gator but the wide receiver has an important role on the team. The Tennessee native has emerged as one of the most vocal leaders and mentors on this team.

Kyle Pitts told GT, he leaned on Jefferson on he transition to wide receiver; Jacob Copeland leaned on the receiver during his recent battle with injuries; and even Malik Davis when he was coming back from injury.

"We had a few talks and he always motivated me, he was just always someone I could talk to when I needed someone to talk to," said Davis.

Jefferson is there for everyone on the team.

“Van’s been a great asset, I mean not asset, but a great building block," said receiver Freddie Swain. "I mean we have great receivers, Josh Ham, Tre, Tyrique, it’s a lot of different work ethics in that class. We all just push each other and he pushes us. We all joke. He’s great, a great player."

He isn't just a great player. He feels like it is his job to mentor the younger generation arriving in Gainesville.

"Kyle Pitts I took him, and Jacob under my wing," said Jefferson. "Me Jacob and Kyle, we are always hanging out together. Whether we are at the house or we going out to get something to eat together. I think thats just me talking to those guys and me telling me how to run these routes, even if it is something else, might be outside of football. Just me having that role and me mentoring them and helping them out in things are going to help them be better football players and be better a person."

For the full interview with Jefferson after the spring game, check out the video above.