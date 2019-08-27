On the other side of the ball, the four-star prospect finished the night with nine tackles — two tackles for loss — and one pass breakup.

In a 38-8 victory against Williston on Friday, the product out of Dunnellon High School racked up 123 receiving yards and hauled in two touchdown receptions.

A multitude of Florida Gator commits suited up for their respective high school football teams last week to kick off their 2019 campaigns.

Although Fraziars doesn't possess lightning-fast speed on the perimeter, he has a number of desirable tools in his arsenal that makes him an impactful wideout.

As he demonstrated on Friday, the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder's big frame allows him to get into favorable matchups with smaller defensive backs. When he has the height and size advantage, Fraziars has the ability to act like a basketball player and box out DBs to win 50-50 balls.

On a play that extended Dunnellon's lead to 30 points, Fraziars caught a pass just behind the line of scrimmage, broke a tackle and galloped down the field for a 67-yard touchdown. Fraziars showcased on this play that he is a physical player equipped with decent acceleration that presents problems for opposing defenders.



While this could not be tracked using statistics, one noteworthy element of Fraziars' performance on Friday was his blocking.

At times, Fraziars was required to stand up next to his offensive linemen and assist in run plays. The top 50 prospect in the Sunshine State also made key blocks when he was lined up on the outside, and used good technique to move DBs where he wanted them to be.

Fraziars' physicality was on display last week with the aggressiveness he showed in his blocking and tackling on the other side of the ball.

This aggressiveness was fueled by his' stamina, which Fraziars kept up throughout the course of the game. As the best player on the field, Fraziars was required to play nearly every snap for three quarters, but never wavered on his intensity.

Whether it was chasing down ball carriers with unrelenting pursuit, reaching pay dirt twice or executing solid blocks, Fraziars had a stellar all-around performance during his time on the field against Williston.

