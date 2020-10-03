OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Nicknamed “White Chocolate” by some of his teammates, wide receiver Trent Whittemore officially introduced himself to Gator Nation on Saturday.

The redshirt freshman made just two catches for 30 yards in Florida’s 38-24 win over South Carolina, but both will make his season highlight reel.

“We’ve seen a lot of great things in practice all the time,” UF coach Dan Mullen said of Whittemore, a Gainesville native who caught his first career touchdown in the Swamp. “I’m sure it was even more exciting for him than me, being a local guy growing up here and growing up as a Gator. Getting that opportunity is pretty special.

"A guy that finds a way to get open, such an intelligent football player, he’s got great hands. You saw has athletic ability also on that big catch he made across the middle."

His first reception in the opening quarter showed why Whittemore was described as “freakishly athletic” in Gators Territory’s recent feature on him.

Quarterback Kyle Trask threw it up under duress to the 6-foot-4, 208-pound Whittemore, who turned his body in mid-air and high-pointed the ball to make a 26-yard snag.

“The defense play that played pretty well and I saw the defender with his back turned,” Trask said. “I know Trent has great ball skills. So with the defenders back turned I was trying to rip it at him as long as the defender couldn’t see. And he went up and made a huge play.”

His leaping reception set the offense up inside the red zone, and Trask threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts on the next play to give Florida a 14-7 lead.

“Oh My! What a catch by Whittemore,” Mick Hubert said on the call. “He went sky high and made the grab.”

Running back Dameon Pierce wasn’t surprised by his ups.

“White Chocolate, baby,” Pierce said of Whittemore’s first-quarter grab. “White man can jump.”