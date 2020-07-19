In the latest edition of Zach’s Mail Stack, I discuss my confidence level for college football, Florida's offensive approach without Lamical Perine and the latest UF recruiting developments.

Confidence level that D1 football happens in the fall? — @greg_verm

I discussed the prospect of an abbreviated season in my last mailbag, and since then we’ve seen the Big Ten and Pac-12 move to a conference-only format.

I still believe now what I did in early July: if no student-athletes are severely impacted by COVID-19 over the next month and a half, college football will happen.

It’s hard to put a percentage on my confidence level, but I think it’s more likely than not that the Power 5 will try to play league games and possibly some non-conference matchups between the SEC, ACC and Big 12. When the season starts and how teams make it through the fall, however, is still to be determined.

This past week, Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said the focus right now is figuring out how their athletes can compete — in practice and on game days — and congregate in a locker room, bus, plane or hotel without the fear of infection spreading.

UF and other programs have to cross that bridge before football happens this fall. The next three weeks will be critical as teams finish weight training and conditioning on Thursday, go through two weeks of walk-throughs and then start practicing Aug. 7.

If teams can make it to preseason camp and go for six weeks without suspending practice, especially once fall classes begin Aug. 31, my confidence level for football will be much higher. It was good to see the updated recommendations released last Thursday by the NCAA Sport Science Institute to help programs navigate a return to fall sports.

The new guidelines include testing strategies for all athletics activities (preseason, regular season and postseason), testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports and 14-day quarantines for high-risk exposure. These uniform testing procedures and protocols must be established before games can be played.

How do you think Lamical Perine’s departure changes the offensive approach for 2020? — @BillSikes

Much has been made about Florida losing four senior wideouts and how their production will be replaced in 2020, but the departure of running back Lamical Perine leaves another void in the passing game.

Perine had the third-most receptions for the Gators last season, hauling in 40 passes for 262 yards. His five touchdowns were also tied for third on the team and marked the most in a season by a UF back since James Jones in 1982.

Not every ball carrier is a dual-threat back like Perine, who was a special talent when it came to making catches out of the backfield. His touchdown grab at Missouri in the corner of the end zone was incredible.

Florida coach Dan Mullen made sure to showcase the pass-catching ability of Perine, one of the offense’s best players, in his game planning and play calling. Mullen may not do the same with Dameon Pierce or Malik Davis.

While both have caught nine passes the past two seasons (71 yards for Davis, 50 yards and a receiving TD for Pierce), that’s not necessarily a strength of their game like it was with Perine. Florida’s backs will continue to be involved through the air — Davis, perhaps, the most — but probably not as often as him.

I think Mullen’s offensive approach for 2020 will be once again leaning on Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and the starting receivers, but trying to have more balance and rushing production by increasing the involvement of dual-threat QB Emory Jones and employing a running back-by-committee with Pierce, Davis and Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard.

In terms of replacing Perine as an outlet for Trask, I expect Mullen to use the tight ends and slot receivers more often in addition to the tailbacks, whether that be motioning Kadarius Toney into the backfield, sending Pitts into the flat or using Keon Zipperer on a middle screen or shovel pass.

What is your honest assessment of the class so far? If we miss on the Palmetto kids, do you see a way to salvage the perception of the class? Also, WHEN will we actually recruit a high school RB? — @KingTrask2020

Florida’s 2021 class, which has been ranked as high as No. 2 on Rivals, currently sits at fifth in the nation following Donovan McMillon’s commitment Saturday and Clinton Burton's flip to Boston College on Friday.

All things considered, I think Mullen and his staff have put together a great class with 20 pledges so far. Going into their third full cycle, the coaches were able to establish relationships early and have consistently held a top-five ranking.

The COVID-19 pandemic was unfortunate timing for UF’s recruiting efforts. The Gators had momentum on their side after an 11-2 season and Orange Bowl victory, but weren’t able to carry that into the spring with on-campus visits or the evaluation period.

Nonetheless, Florida has excelled with the virtual visits and addressed needs at several positions, landing two quarterbacks (Carlos Del Rio and Jalen Kitna), two wide receivers (Daejon Reynolds and Travonte Rucker), two tight ends (Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox), four offensive linemen (Deyavie Hammond, Javonte Gardner, George Jackson and Adrein Strickland), two defensive ends (Tyreak Sapp and Justus Boone) two linebackers (Diwun Black and Chief Borders), two cornerbacks (Jordan Young and Kamar Wilcoxson) and two safeties (McMillon and Dakota Mitchell).

With only a handful of potential spots left, the staff will be looking to add a third receiver, a fifth offensive lineman, a couple defensive tackles to go along with Christopher Thomas Jr., one or two more defensive backs and possibly a running back (more on that below).

The DT and DB spots could be filled with the Miami Palmetto prospects. Florida and Miami are the finalists for defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, who will commit on Aug. 6. Four days later, safety Corey Collier plans to announce his decision and will likely choose UF, FSU or UM.

The Gators are also in the top five for cornerback Jason Marshall and have a chance to flip Miami DT commit Savion Collins. If Mullen & Co. can land at least two of the four teammates (one defensive tackle and one defensive back), it will be a successful haul and give Florida a huge recruiting boost.

If the staff strikes out at Palmetto, UF could still sign four-star defensive linemen Desmond Watson or Bryce Langston. The options after Collier and Marshall aren’t as promising, but the Gators’ recent pledges will give them 16 defensive backs for 2021 (15 if Marco Wilson turns pro).

I don’t expect the fifth Palmetto player, former Florida commit Brashard Smith, to end up back in the class with the addition of four-star athlete Charles Montgomery. Like Smith, he could play either receiver or running back at the next level.

It seems I get questions every week about RB recruiting. Just to refresh, Mullen has signed a back in every class.

He kept Dameon Pierce committed in the 2018 cycle and followed that up with the 2019 addition of four-star Nay’Quan Wright. The Gators missed on top target Demarkus Bowman in the last class, but still landed a five-star talent in Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard. His film was better than the remaining high school prospects on UF’s board, Mullen said on signing day.

With five backs on the roster and all of them able to return in 2021, Florida may not take a RB in this class unless it’s the right guy or there’s a transfer. The coaches have already turned down some potential pledges at the position, but their targets include Donovan Edwards, Byron Cardwell and Miami commit Thaddius Franklin.

What is it going to take for this staff to be able to recruit in the top 3 in the SEC? — @SwampThing

The Gators have signed a top-10 class in back-to-back years, but didn’t finish in the top three among SEC programs. They ranked fifth in 2019 behind Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M, and sixth in the 2020 cycle behind those same schools and Tennessee.

Florida currently has the second-best 2021 class in the SEC behind the Vols, but Alabama (No. 7) and LSU (No. 8) are within striking distance. Georgia is ranked No. 19 at this time with half as many commits (10) as UF.

In order for the Gators to finish in the top three, they need to land more elite recruits from Florida and keep them away from out-of-state programs.

Four of the top 20 Sunshine State prospects in 2019 went to UF, but Alabama and UGA both landed three of them and Clemson accounted for two.

Three of Florida’s top 20 recruits last year chose the Gators, but Clemson also signed a trio. UGA and LSU landed two from that group as well.

UF currently has pledges from two of the state’s top 20 recruits for 2021 (Rucker and Sapp) and Young is ranked No. 22. If the Gators can land a handful of those players in this cycle — Collier, Marshall and Taylor are all top 20 — that should keep them in the top three among SEC programs.