Most defenses would anticipate a drop-off after losing the unit’s leading tackler, the SEC’s sack leader and a top-10 overall draft pick.

But the expectations don’t change at Florida, where the No. 5 Gators have the makings of another menacing attack under third-year defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

His unit finished No. 9 nationally last season in total defense, but lost six starters including C.J. Henderson, Jonathan Greenard and David Reese II. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin still sees a bunch of talent returning on that side of the ball.

“You're always going to put on the film and they’re going to have great looking players with great twitch, guys that can cover, always have some unique rushers and physical linebackers,” Kiffin said. “Even if they lose a guy like 58, they just find another one to plug in.”

Former five-star recruit Brenton Cox Jr. was a candidate to take over for Greenard, who led the league in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (15.5). The Georgia transfer will start at defensive end instead, while Jeremiah Moon or Khris Bogle step in at BUCK.

“I’ve been pleased with all of them,” Grantham said, “and their work ethic and their ability to show some production.”

Tedarrell Slaton dropped 18 pounds in the offseason and could have a breakout senior year at nose tackle, where two-year starter Kyree Campbell is currently not listed on the depth chart. Zachary Carter put on 27 pounds to make the switch to defensive tackle and replace Adam Shuler in the starting lineup.

“He’ll have his hand in the dirt,” Grantham said of Carter. “Really last year we played him in the middle and outside too. And that won't change. He’ll be one of the guys with his hand in the dirt, playing inside, outside, kind of based on whatever package we're in and where we feel like we need him.”

According to Grantham and linebackers coach Christian Robinson, Ventrell Miller has filled the leadership void left by senior David Reese II, who recorded a team-high 94 tackles in 2019. Robinson praised Miller for transforming his body and improving weaknesses in his game, described him as “captain-type material.”

“I knew I had it in me, but it was just showcasing it to everybody else,” Miller said. “So going out there, giving my hardest and showing my teammates and my coaches what I can do for the team.”

Amari Burney will get the start at outside linebacker with Mohamoud Diabate as a backup. It’s the latest position change for both players, as Diabate played BUCK as a freshman and Burney has previously spent time at safety and STAR.

Robinson said Diabate will still move around and line up at different spots, while acknowledging Burney as the most versatile player on defense.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Robinson told GT. “[Burney] knows the mechanics of our defense, he knows what’s expected at my position, playing STAR, playing safety, playing anywhere for us. That’s something. We won’t put him on the D-line, but he can definitely play. His versatility has helped our team the past two years and it’s going to help us this fall.”

The secondary will be without Henderson and safety Jeawon Taylor, but the cornerback position shouldn’t miss a beat with Kaiir Elam as a full-star starter and the Gators return a trio of senior safeties in Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner and Brad Stewart.

C.J. McWilliams was one of the surprises on Florida’s depth chart, getting the nod at STAR after missing last season with a torn Achilles tendon. With Trey Dean III moving to safety and Marco Wilson starting opposite Elam, Grantham said McWilliams “really busted his tail” in training camp to lock down the nickel spot.

“C.J. is a guy that people kind of overlooked,” tight end Kyle Pitts said. “After that Georgia game everybody was just bashing him, but that’s not the real C.J. The real C.J. is how he’s playing now, 100 percent.

“He’s sticking, he’s hitting people hard in the open, he can guard, he can do everything. I think that first game, everybody’s going to be kind of shocked seeing him out there making plays.”

Dean is also one of the success stories from camp and could be UF’s most improved player this season. He and Wilson have the ability to play multiple spots in the secondary, which makes them huge assets in a COVID-impacted season.

“That's definitely important,” Wilson said. “It’s always been important before, but it's definitely more important this season because you never know what could happen. You could have five people on the team test positive on defense and you gotta have another guy step up.”

Added Grantham, “As you go through the testing procedure and protocol, you could get to Friday and all of a sudden you’d be minus 2-4 players and you got to be able to adjust. I've always been a big guy on cross-training guys and having guys play more than one spot.

“I think that's even more critical now, because you really don't know what next week can hold or the next couple days can hold. As you get through that, you gotta have flexibility in your program.”

From Carter and Cox to Burney and Diabate to Dean and Wilson, the Gators have position flexibility at all three levels of their 2020 defense. Moon called it the versatile unit he’s been a part of.

“That’s a Todd Grantham defense,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to have depth and guys have to have multiple position flexibility. That’s the No. 1 thing that we look for when bringing people in our program, is do you have position flexibility.

“I think it makes things very difficult. Just like offenses move their personnel around, we’re looking to move our guys around. That way no one gets a beat on what we’re doing.”