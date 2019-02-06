Ticker
Florida National Signing Day Central

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
It's National Signing Day! Gators Territory will have live updates throughout the day on our live blog.

INSIDER NOTE: LATE Tuesday night update

EXPECTED ANNOUNCEMENT TIMES

Commits:

Diwun Black: 9:00 a.m.

Arjei Henderson: 3:00 p.m.

Targets:

Khris Bogle: 8:00 a.m.

Charles Moore: 10:30 a.m. (Moore informed me that it will be streaming on YouTube)

Mark-Antony Richards: 12 p.m. (Richards mentioned that he will be streaming it on Instagram Live)

Kaiir Elam: 1:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Ira Henry: 2:00 p.m.

7:45 AM

Stage is set for Khris Bogle's announcement. The Gators are the team trending on Wednesday AM for the Alabama commitment.

8:20 AM Diwun Black signs with the Gators.

What is Florida getting in the Rivals250 defender HERE


