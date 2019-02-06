Florida National Signing Day Central
It's National Signing Day! Gators Territory will have live updates throughout the day on our live blog.
INSIDER NOTE: LATE Tuesday night update
EXPECTED ANNOUNCEMENT TIMES
Commits:
Diwun Black: 9:00 a.m.
Arjei Henderson: 3:00 p.m.
Targets:
Khris Bogle: 8:00 a.m.
Charles Moore: 10:30 a.m. (Moore informed me that it will be streaming on YouTube)
Mark-Antony Richards: 12 p.m. (Richards mentioned that he will be streaming it on Instagram Live)
Kaiir Elam: 1:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Ira Henry: 2:00 p.m.
7:45 AM
Stage is set for Khris Bogle's announcement. The Gators are the team trending on Wednesday AM for the Alabama commitment.
1st stop for #NationalSigningDay is Cardinal Gibbons High to see where @khris_a1 will sign #Alabama #Gators #Canes @NBC6Sports pic.twitter.com/qCXQA61Elm— Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) February 6, 2019
8:20 AM Diwun Black signs with the Gators.
What is Florida getting in the Rivals250 defender HERE
Welcome to the Florida Family @diwunblack! Excited you're a Gator! pic.twitter.com/w0nYuKhyNM— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) February 6, 2019