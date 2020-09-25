The Gators head into the matchup ranked as the No. 5 team in the country, while the Rebels have a new coach in Lane Kiffin after a 4-8 campaign last year.

"They’ve got two really talented quarterbacks, great talent at running back, some guys on the edge, O-line has some guys kind of back up front on the O-line. Defensively, inside linebacker has a lot of experience and guys that can come off the edge and rush the passer. And guys that have played in the secondary. They have guys that have been out there, guys that have played." – Head Coach Dan Mullen

"When you look at their slot receiver, he's a guy that's quick, he's shifty. Kind of similar to KT [Kadarius Toney] for them and what they would do with him. He's very effective in yards after the catch so when he gets the ball on a two to three-yard flat route, he can make guys miss and make it a double-digit play. And then when you look at all the receivers outside, they really have length and they do a good job of going and getting the jump balls or the big vertical balls." – Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham

"It's game week. I've been watching other teams playing, so I'm definitely glad to be back out there. It feels good. Definitely excited, but definitely it’s time to focus as well. Just everybody going out there and executing. Making sure everybody in the right gaps and everybody on the same page. So, if we execute well, I think everything will be good.” – Linebacker Ventrell Miller