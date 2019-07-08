Dan Mullen's secondary is now down one roster spot after Brian Edwards, a junior defensive back from Miramar, announced his plans to transfer from the University of Florida on Monday morning.

Back in May Edwards was arrested on a battery charge after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. Those charges were then dismissed last month. According to Alachua County Court records, the charges were dropped due to "insufficient evidence."

RELATED STORY: What does this mean for Florida and its scholarship numbers? How many can they sign in 2020?

The South Florida native's future at Florida was questionable after the incident. He was not participating in any team activity while the investigation was active.

"I think a lot of times you hear different sides of a story that come. I try not to be the judge on what is 100 percent the truth," Mullen said back in May. "My job is not an investigator. I try to listen to everything and then as it plays out, as we hear it, maybe other things come to light that we don't have all that information.

"When you have all the information, that's the best way to make a decision. It's not always great to have to wait to get all the information but it's the best way to make decisions.

"I do like to make sure processes play out for individuals and not -- obviously it's a very sensitive situation with those type of deals -- and even though you may like to rush to a judgment immediately," added Mullen. "You do like to let processes play out for individuals before I kind of rush to judge their futures when they haven't even gone through a legal process or anything else."

Edwards appeared in 18 games during his two seasons as a Gator, totaling seven tackles, four pass breakups, one hurry and one fumble recovery as a sophomore. He made his collegiate debut during the 2017 season-opener vs. Michigan.

**Gators Territory's Jacquie Franciulli contributed to this report. ***