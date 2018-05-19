There is a new program on top for Jahleel Billingsley.

"Florida is definitely the leader," Billingsley told Gators Territory on Saturday after his visit. "Their pitch about developing me as a person, not just football... I mean, it's about football, but just developing me as a man and growing me up and preparing me for the next level [is what makes Florida the leader]."

The four-star tight end had the opportunity to view the campus, tour the facilities, and explore the academic side of the university - as he learned about the sports medicine program offered at Florida.

"The visit was good because it was not just about football. I can come here and be able to major what I want to," Billinglsey explained. "Florida is a nice place. I liked it a lot.

"The vibe from the coaches, just the way I feel about the people on campus, it's a great opportunity to come from Chicago and come to Florida and be able to have the opportunity play college football at the highest level there is, SEC, I mean, who wouldn't want to come play."

In addition to touring the area, Billingsley was able to participate in Dan Mullen's inaugural 'Gator Grill Out' - where recruits participated in several games like a pie eating contest and Fortnite.

"So far, this is by far the best visit I've been on. No other visits have been like this," he said. "Nobody has brought out games, food, and just mingled all at one time. It's never been like that at any other school."

Florida tight ends coach Larry Scott has put on the full court press on the 2019 prospect this spring - visiting Phillips high school to check in on the 6-foot-5, 227-pounder this month.

"We're building a great relationship. He's a great guy," said Billingsley of Scott. "Everybody on the staff are great people. I mean, from him to Coach Mullen to Coach [Cordell] Landers, everybody just bring a good vibe. It's a great thing they got going here."

Scott and the rest of the staff had one cohesive message to the talented playmaker.

"I'm here and I can get the best of both worlds as far as academics and football. As far as their pitch from a football standpoint, I can come in and make an impact as a freshman, and that's what I want to do."