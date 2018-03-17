The second issue of the Florida Gators 2018 spring practice raised the heat index while working to keep the intensity that can wear off after the first day excitement is over. Fan turnout kept things exciting as positional depth charts became a bit more clear.

While the receivers looked better on Day two, it was still the secondary’s backfield. With the starters on the field, coverage was smothering on nearly every deep throw (more info in individual list below.)

Blocking for them up front was a line that has stayed consistent. That’s not always encouraging at times as some of the same fundamental mistakes like hand placement eludes guys. But it gets a thumbs up since it will only seem to benefit the team keeping consistency across the front. Having a slimmed down Ivey at tackle also has tremendous upside as he showcases improved speed.

The use of the tight end in this offense is encouraging as the position has been overlooked in past years. In many 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 situations, the tight end was the main target on many passing plays. Moral Stephens especially was targeted and only dropped two by my count. One of his catches in particular saw him wait out Chauncey Gardner-Johnson , let the safety use his speed against him and cut back for a nice scoop catch.

It’s only the second day of spring ball so it’s way too early to panic, but for another practice a single quarterback didn’t stand out. Coaches rotated all of the passer’s around so everyone got a chance to throw with the 1’s and there were impressive throws from each of them. But moving forward with a guy to prepare for fall will require one of them stepping up and asking to be that guy. It hasn’t happened yet.

C.J. Henderson: Yet again Henderson proved he’s capable of earning and keeping his starting position. He was always in the right place, didn’t lost track of his receivers and played incredibly smart. Emory Jones—while with the first team—threw a zip shot to Freddie Swain right on the numbers. But Henderson was behind him in a second, swatting it away for an in-completion that drew “ooh’s” from spectators. This was one of several moments just like it; in fact the only ball (I saw) Henderson give up on the day was to our second standout.



Trevon Grimes: The transfer—while with the first team—hauled one in on Henderson that a lesser man would’ve had wrangled away. All day though Grimes stood out, no matter which team he was with or drill he was running. His vertical leap allowed him extra coverage over defenders to bring in several passes that Gator fans would have groaned at in past years. His NCAA transfer status is still pending but his practice performance looks like he’s on the track for a fall start.

Dameon Pierce: The Georgia running back is packed in a loaded unit but he’s beginning to show a skill set that can help identify him from the others. His speed is impressive but it’s his shiftiness and ability to garner yards after contact that will earn him reps. We’ll see how he fares when the pads are put on for full contact, but for now he’s one to watch.

Amari Burney: This early enrollee could become a day one starter at safety. His knack for the ball is uncanny and his ability to flip quickly enough to get in front of a receiver for said ball will be what pushes him to the forefront of the coaches minds.

R.J. Raymond: The walk-on has been used all over the field during his career and now in his final spring practice he’s seeing the bulk of his time with the tight ends. He may not be the most talented but his experience and knowledge of the game adds needed depth to the unit. He was a sure target for all of the quarterbacks today, a trust worthy receiver on the edge. Even on a pass he realized wasn’t going to be complete, he stuck his hand around to keep the defender from a sure interception.

Honorable Mention-Shawn Davis: The sophomore will be a nice bit of depth to the secondary. He was the aforementioned defender who almost had one interception on Raymond and he was able to pull one in before the day was over. His coverage could still stand to be tested against tougher talent but he showcases a natural instinct that will only serve to help.