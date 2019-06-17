New kid in town: Film room profile on Gators RB Nay'Quan Wright
As we inch closer towards the Florida Gators 2019 fall camp, it's time to get a good look at what the Gators are getting in each signed 2019 prospect.
So far, we've broken down the tape of incoming freshmen CB Kaiir Elam, DE Khris Bogle, DE Lloyd Summerall, WR Trent Whittemore, guard Riley Simonds, TE Keon Zipperer, WR Arjei Henderson, and DL Jaelin Humphries.
Today, we will grind the tape incoming freshman running back Nay'Quan Wright.
Wright, considered an all-purpose back and a Rivals250 prospect, rushed for 35 touchdowns in three starting seasons at Miami Carol City. Despite his shorter figure, he's stout and plays with a lot of power on tape that makes him an intriguing prospect.
He isn't your typical small-framed gadget back. Rather than playing with stereotypical, blazing speed that players of his stature typically have in their arsenal, Wright plays with burst, strength, and power beyond what his size would suggest. Sort of like former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news