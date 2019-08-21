New Rivals250 features a trio of Florida pledges, multiple 2021 targets
The Rivals250 list that was released on Wednesday includes appearances by several targets on Florida's radar in the 2021 class.
In addition, a trio of UF pledges and a pair of former commits made the cut for the new rankings.
Tyreak Sapp, who has been on board with the Gators for nearly eight months, nearly landed in the Rivals100 as he sits at No. 112 in the nation. The product out of St. Thomas Aquinas is locked in with Florida, but recently said he's considering a few other schools at the moment: Alabama, Clemson and Miami.
After Sapp, the next UF commit on the list is four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson. The No. 230 overall prospect on Rivals decommitted from the Gators in late April, but rejoined the class a day after Florida's Friday Night Lights event on July 26.
Fellow Peach State recruit Carlos Del Rio sits just 12 spots behind Wilcoxson at No. 242. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal caller wasted no time following his performance at FNL and announced his commitment to Florida the night of the camp.
Two former Gator pledges were also featured in the Rivals250 as Bryce Langston and Dink Jackson both earned spots on the list.
Langston (No. 140) told GT last week that Florida and LSU are recruiting him the hardest, and the Ocala (Fla.) defensive end will be in attendance for UF's game against Miami on Saturday. Jackson (No. 224), who reopened his recruitment back in May, is also set to be in the stands for Florida's season opener.
Landing in the Rivals250 as well are two other priority defenders for Mullen and company in next year's class: Leonard Taylor and Miami pledge Savion Collins.
Both prospects will also be at Camping World Stadium when the Gators and Hurricanes battle it out this weekend. Earlier this week, fellow Palmetto High School teammates Corey Collier (No. 9) and Jason Marshall (No. 71) were included in the updated Rivals100.
Sticking with players in South Florida, priority offensive lineman Marcus Tate checks in at No. 151 in the rankings. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) target included UF in his top 10 this summer and sees an opportunity for himself on the team's depth chart if he ends up choosing the program.
Xavian Sorey was another Sunshine State product that cracked the list on Wednesday as he is tabbed as the No. 173 overall recruit in the nation. Sorey, who will be in Orlando on Saturday for the start of the college football season, is listed as a running back, but Florida envisions him suiting up on the defensive side of the ball.
Although Florida has not had much luck at IMG Academy, Markevious Brown is one of the DBs on the program's board next year. The No. 226 prospect on Rivals spoke to Woody Wommack last month about netting a UF offer in May and his bond with the staff.
"Florida is one of the schools I watched growing up so that was kind of an important offer for me," Brown said. "To be honest, I talk to a lot of different coaches there, I can't just say one. Right now I feel like my relationship with them is strong."
Checking in at No. 228 is Armwood defensive tackle Desmond Watson. The massive 6-foot-5, 320-pounder said the Gators are "definitely up there" following a visit in March, but he has yet to claim any leaders in his recruitment.
With Cane Berrong committed to Notre Dame, Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson product Gage Wilcox is UF's top remaining uncommitted tight end target in the 2021 cycle. The four-star recruit has visited the Swamp a couple of times this year and Florida figures to be the favorite for his services at this juncture.
Rivals Rankings Week continues on Thursday with the reveal of the position rankings for the class of 2021.
In case you missed it, check out which notable Florida targets were featured in the updated Rivals100 on Wednesday HERE.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.