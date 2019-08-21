The Rivals250 list that was released on Wednesday includes appearances by several targets on Florida's radar in the 2021 class. In addition, a trio of UF pledges and a pair of former commits made the cut for the new rankings. Tyreak Sapp, who has been on board with the Gators for nearly eight months, nearly landed in the Rivals100 as he sits at No. 112 in the nation. The product out of St. Thomas Aquinas is locked in with Florida, but recently said he's considering a few other schools at the moment: Alabama, Clemson and Miami. After Sapp, the next UF commit on the list is four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson. The No. 230 overall prospect on Rivals decommitted from the Gators in late April, but rejoined the class a day after Florida's Friday Night Lights event on July 26.