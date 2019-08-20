Several UF targets and former commits land in the updated 2021 Rivals100
Rivals Rankings Week for the class of 2021 continued on Tuesday with the reveal of the updated Rivals100.
None of the four UF commits in next year's cycle — Carlos Del Rio, George Jackson, Kamar Wilcoxson and Tyreak Sapp — landed on the list, but a few notable Florida targets made the cut.
A pair of former pledges to Dan Mullen's program were also included in the new Rivals100.
Checking in at No. 15 overall in the nation is Terrence Lewis, who was committed to the Gators for about three months earlier this year. The borderline five-star prospect is drawing interest from a number of programs, but continues to have Florida as an option and is looking to visit the Swamp this fall.
One of the largest jumps in the updated rankings came from Maason Smith after he leaped over 40 spots to land at No. 20. Florida is in a good spot for the Houma (La.) defensive tackle as his dad is a "die-hard Gators fan" and he relished his trip to Gainesville over the spring.
Cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray's connections to Virginia could boost UF's chances with Virginia Beach (Va.) product Tony Grimes. The No. 22 recruit on Rivals, who originally hails from Florida, immediately set up a visit to the Swamp this past March after receiving an offer from the Gators and has impressed Gray with his skill set.
Agiye Hall, who will be visiting Florida for their regular season finale against Florida State in late November, fell two places to No. 29.
Southeast prospects Ga'Quincy McKinstry and Micah Morris take the No. 32 and No. 33 spots in the updated Rivals100. Both players have made the trip to UF this year, with McKinstry slated to return for their Homecoming game against Auburn. Morris, who visited Gainesville twice in the span of four weeks, is also looking to schedule a trip to the school this fall as well.
A pair of coveted defenders for Florida were also featured in the updated rankings. Dylan Brooks (No. 43) and Tunmise Adeleye (No. 44) have a laundry list of potential suitors, but both of them made the journey to the Swamp in March and reman high on the Gators.
Former UF commit Trevonte Rucker kept his place in the Rivals100 after dropping just five spots to No. 46. The in-state wideout remains interested in the Gators, and is set to be in the stands at Camping World Stadium as they clash against the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday.
Mullen and company are in pursuit of numerous rising juniors out of Palmetto High School, including Jason Marshall. The four-star DB ventured up to UF twice this summer with his team, but he is far from ready to claim any leaders.
Monroe (N.C.) pass catcher Gavin Blackwell, the No. 72 prospect in the nation, also stayed in the Rivals100. Blackwell told GT's Corey Bender last week that he plans on attending one of UF's home games this season.
Looking at other recruits outside of the Sunshine State, Woodstock (Ga.) safety David Daniel is another player on the Gators' radar in the 2021 class. Daniel, who checks in at No. 81 overall, had an 'amazing' time on Florida's campus in February and mentioned the possibility of visiting for a game in the fall.
Staying in the Peach State, Deion Colzie kept his spot at No. 95 in the new Rivals100. Colzie recently told Rivals' Chad Simmons that he "loved the crazy atmosphere" at the Orange and Blue Game in April and wants to return to Gainesville in the future.
The Rivals250 for the class of 2021 will be revealed on Wednesday and position rankings are going to be released on Thursday.
On Monday, we shared our thoughts on where Florida stands with each of the top 10 prospects in the nation, which you can find HERE.
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.